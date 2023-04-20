Support for Kaikōura housing development

Kaikoura District Council chief executive Will Doughty at the site of the proposed Vicarage Views housing development.

Kaikōura’s proposed Vicarage Views subdivision has received a favourable response from submitters, mayor Craig Mackle says.

A hearing is due to be held next Thursday, April 27, to consider 74 submissions to the proposed development. Just two submissions were opposed.

‘‘It has been a very strong response in favour which is unusual because people don’t usually speak up unless they are opposed to something,’’ Mackle said.

The housing development was badly needed as there was a shortage of affordable housing in the town. It will provide elderly and low income housing options.

SUPPLIED The NCTIR temporary worker's village in Kaikoura, set up following to 2016 earthquake.

The seven hectare site on Mt Fyffe Rd was previously used for the North Canterbury Transport Infrastructure Recovery (NCTIR) workers’ village, following the 2016 earthquake.

The proposed development formed part of a $7.8 million funding agreement for Kaikōura from Kāinga Ora’s Infrastructure Acceleration Fund.

Developer Garry Robertson was proposing to build 83 homes on the site, with 43 qualifying for the First Home Grant House Price Cap ($700,000).

It was expected to include 20 older person’s housing units, comprising one to two bedroom units with a carport on 250m² to 350m² sites, which would be located in the centre, surrounded by larger housing options.

The resource consent application aimed to build 67 lots in the residential B zone, with non-compliant lot sizes, averaging 553m², which was also non-compliant with density standards.

The Kāinga Ora funding would pay for roading, footpaths and a cycle way to connect Vicarage Views with local schools, the town centre and the Ocean Ridge subdivision, to the south of Kaikōura.

Stage two of the proposed project was the expansion of the Ocean Ridge subdivision.

The total cost of the infrastructure over the entire project was estimated at $12m, with the council’s contribution being $175,000.

Among the concerns submitters raised was the width of the road under the railway bridge, environmental effects, and traffic safety and dust during the construction.

