Historic scow heading to Kaiapoi

Waimakariri Deputy Mayor Neville Atkinson is looking forward to the scow Success (Alwin G) arriving in Kaiapoi.

An historic sailing ship is set to arrive in Kaiapoi this week.

Originally known as the Alwin G, the 1920s scow ‘‘Success’’ is due to be transported from Nelson, arriving in Kaiapoi overnight tonight The Alwin G Charitable Trust chairperson Graham Robertson said.

The trust has come to a temporary arrangement with the Waimakariri District Council to store the scow at a site on the north bank of the Kaiapoi River, just along from the Coastguard building on Charles Street.

‘‘We have had great co-operation from the Waimakariri District Council,’’ Robertson said.

‘‘The centre of Kaiapoi, with its river and the planned marina development, will become a very significant maritime centre drawing on its history as a port.‘‘

As a town based around a river port, Kaiapoi is unique in the Greater Christchurch area and the port area is becoming a significant drawcard for the town.’’

Waimakariri Deputy Mayor Neville Atkinson said the site had already been fenced off in preparation for the scow’s arrival.

‘‘It is exciting that it is finally on its way.”

He said the council would consult with the community before entering into a more formal license to occupy agreement with the trust.

Cr Atkinson said the Kaiapoi-based trust was established several years ago by Darren Ball.

Ball later approached the Rotary Club of Belfast/Kaiapoi, which agreed to partner with the trust to work on getting the scow to Kaiapoi where it could be restored.

Once the ‘‘Success’’ is onsite, the trust planned to begin work on a conservation report, before beginning fundraising.