Kaikōura to build a vision for the future of education

About 160 people attended an open day earlier this month to discuss education opportunities in Kaikōura.

A new initiative has aspirations for educational opportunities in Kaikōura.

Local groups came together to organise an open day earlier this month to ask the community to share their thoughts on learning in Kaikōura.

Kaikōura Education Aspirations (KEA) is a collaboration between Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura education pou, Kaikōura District Council, Te Hā o Mātauranga (Kaikōura Education Trust), the Ministry of Education, school principals, community members and local rangatahi.

Te Hā o Mātauranga co-ordinator Sarah Beardmore said the group’s objective was to support education in Kaikōura. ‘‘Education is not just what happens in schools,’’ she said.

‘‘We all have a part to play, and we want Kaikōura to be a community where we are all working together to create a rich learning environment.

‘‘Our purpose is for young people and their whānau in Kaikōura to have a range of options to realise their dreams and potential.’’

She said Kaikōura’s relative isolation and small size meant educational opportunities were limited in the town and people often had to move away to follow their dreams.

Around 160 people attended the open day to discuss learning opportunities from pre-school to adult education, with Christchurch-based Youth and Cultural Development providing entertainment.

A range of stations including transitions, community role in education, Te Ao Māori education, parents and whānau, hauora and wellbeing, pathways, adult learning, school attendance, ‘‘dreaming big’’ and localised curriculum were set up at the open day to seek feedback.

Feedback from the open day was being collated and would be presented to the KEA group next month.

Common themes so far included professional development, training opportunities for young workers and lifelong learning.

‘‘Normally for professional development you have to go to Christchurch for training, so if we can provide opportunities in Kaikōura it will make a difference for people,’’ Beardmore said.

‘‘We are looking at how we can grow Kaikōura to support and value education by making learning opportunities more visible and providing aspiration.’’

Initiatives already under way included a trades academy at Kaikōura High School run by the Mayors’ Taskforce for jobs and collaborations with Ara Institute of Canterbury and the Nelson Marlborough Institute of technology.

The roots of the KEA group go back to 2008 when community members and educators came together to form an action plan for education in the community.