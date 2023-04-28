Two-level solution for Kaikōura sports courts

The Takahanga tennis courts are finally going to receive a much-needed facelift as a multi-use community courts.

The Kaikōura District Council has decided to plough ahead with a two-level solution to repair the earthquake-damaged Takahanga tennis courts.

Councillors voted to restore the courts as a multi-use community courts, while retaining the existing two levels, at a council meeting on Wednesday, April 26.

Community services manager Susi Haberstock said council staff had been consulting with Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura, local sports clubs and Sport Tasman since last year.

‘‘We are here today because we have not had a clear consensus from the sports clubs, but we need to make a decision.’’

The project was expected to cost around $200,000. The council has a $143,000 Lotteries earthquake grant from the Department of Internal Affairs, and is adding $25,000 from its ‘‘Better Off’’ grant. But the DIA funding needed to be spent by June 30.

Any additional funds would be raised by the Kaikōura Community Charitable Trust, on behalf of the sports clubs.

Cr John Diver, who has been negotiating with the sports clubs, said it was council-owned land, so the courts were the council’s responsibility.

‘‘We need to get on and do because it is an eyesore and a danger to the public.’’

The two-level solution would provide enough area for three tennis courts and three netball courts, with the top level being extended.

It was expected to be available for netball for five months of the year, with tennis players having priority for the rest of the year. It would also be available for basketball, Diver said.

The Kaikōura Rugby Club, which was also based at Takahanga Domain, had agreed to provide storage facilities for the Kaikōura Netball Club and local tennis players in its clubrooms.

The councillors requested a ‘‘letter of understanding’’ be signed between the sports clubs and the council.

