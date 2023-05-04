Co-governance is not 'anti-democratic', says Ngāi Tahu leader

Tā Mark Solomon says those who oppose co-governance don’t understand iwi leaders are democratically elected too.

A Ngāi Tahu leader rejects the notion co-governance is ‘‘anti-democratic’’.

Tā Mark Solomon, who served as Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu kaiwhakahaere (chairperson) from 1998 to 2016, says co-governance is not a new concept.

Politicians who claimed it was ‘‘anti-democratic’’ did not understand Ngāi Tahu’s processes, he said.

‘‘For every position we go through a process. Everything is elected.’’

David Hill/LDR Ngāi Tahu’s Environment Canterbury councillors Iaean Cranwell, left, and Nuk Korako have been elected through the iwi's 18 Papatipu Rūnanga, says Ngāi Tahu leader Mark Solomon.

Environment Canterbury (ECan) now has two Ngāi Tahu councillors, who were chosen following an election process involving the 10 Papatipu Rūnanga within the Canterbury region.

The same process was followed when there were Ngāi Tahu ECan commissioners between 2010 and 2019, Solomon said.

‘‘When we had the commissioners, (then Environment Minister) Nick Smith came to me and said he had chosen the appointments, and I said ‘no you haven’t, that’s not how we do it’.’’

While Māori had talked about co-governance for decades, based on their customary rights under Te Tiriti o Waitangi, Solomon said he was unsure what was driving the recent calls for co-governance.

‘‘It seems to have come out of the (2019) He Puapua report, which was a document put together by a committee formed by the government.

‘‘Co-governance already exists in some parts of the country and there hasn’t been any issues.

‘‘We had two dedicated seats among the (ECan) commissioners and National supported it.

‘‘Gerry Brownlee said it was no issue having Ngāi Tahu, because it is a single tribe, but in the North Island there are multiple, multiple iwi.’’

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty were in Greytown, Wairarapa on Thursday, April 13, 2023, to announce a change to the Government's "Three Waters" reforms, including a change of the policy's name.

Solomon said Māori representation was complex, but local rūnanga and iwi needed to be represented at the decision-making table.

Ngāi Tahu actually had 168 hapū spread throughout the South Island, but organised itself into 18 Papatipu Rūnanga, which each elected a representative to Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu.

Solomon was Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura representative from 1995 to 2016.

While Māori made up 15% of the population today it was set to grow, with Māori and Pasifika expected to make up close to half of the workforce by 2050.

STUFF Ngāi Tahu leaders and kaumātua have met with government ministers to discuss how they can work together for the first time since its treaty settlement was signed in the mid-1990s. (First published June 15, 2021)

Solomon’s local Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura has taken the view that now was not the right time for a Māori ward.

‘‘We are a little, rural community and everybody knows everybody,’’ he said.

‘‘But we need to have a voice, especially around the natural environment because we never surrendered that right, and we never will.’’

He said the concept of Te Mana o te Wai (the authority of the water) guided Māori stewardship.

‘‘The first right belongs to the river or the sea, and then to people, plants and animals after that.’’