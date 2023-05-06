'Signed in blood': Letters to West Coast councils label rates as ‘extortion’

Threatening letters sent to the West Coast Regional Council’s boss have been “passed on to our lawyer”, Heather Mabin says.

Letters accusing the West Coast Regional Council chief executive of trying to “extort money” through a rates bill, appears to have been signed in blood.

A series of letters directed at Heather Mabin arrived at the council offices after the October and March rates assessments were sent out.

Among them was one from someone with a Fairdown address at Westport, using only a single name and signing with a thumbprint.

“It looks like it's signed in blood,” Mabin told Local Democracy Reporting.

“We passed it on to our lawyer ... from what I'm hearing we're not the only council.”

The letters were sent to Mabin “in her private capacity”.

The Fairdown claimant alleged the rates assessment was “trying to make a claim for unsolicited goods and services”.

They also suggested the same “someone” was trying to enter their property but was “unwilling to sign under their full commercial liability and make a bona fide claim as an injured party which may account to piracy or barratry”.

The letter writer gave Mabin 14 days to respond to questions under various statutes to verify to the ratepayer her authority for the rates assessment.

Brendon McMahon/LDR The newly inducted West Coast Regional Council in 2022, with Mabin at the centre: Cr Andy Campbell (Westland), left, Cr Peter Ewen (Grey), Cr Peter Haddock (Westland), chief executive Heather Mabin, Cr Allan Birchfield (Grey), Cr Frank Dooley (Buller), Cr Mark McIntyre (Buller), Cr Brett Cummings (Grey).

That included providing “a copy of the signed contract for the goods and services we ordered”.

“Any further attempts to extort money will require a letter from Heather Mabin under her own full liability in order for us to address full accountability and seek legal recourse.”

The writer also claimed a “cease and desist order”, stipulating any further action by the council, including for property impoundment, trespass or incarceration, would invoke “harm or loss” fees ranging from between $100 per minute to $5 million.

Mabin said the entire claim was “completely legally inaccurate”.

“It has been dealt with through our lawyer.”

The blood letter was not the only curiosity to cross the chief executive's desk. She had received equally strange letters from another three or four ratepayers aimed at her personally.

She did not regard it as in the realm of conspiracy theory.

But it certainly reflected a range of alternative views within the community on government jurisdiction, and on the sovereign right of land ownership.

“Everybody has a right to express a view”, so long as it was done respectfully.

Mabin said legally only the council as a body could seek to rate property.

“They completely don't realise I have no powers to rate anybody. Under the Local Government Rating Act councils are vested with the power to rate, not members of council [staff].”

Buller District Council acting chief executive Rachel Townrow said they had received about five letters similarly formatted from a ratepayer, and within the past year or so.

“They have all been reasonably recently,” Townrow said.

The letters tended to arrive in line with the quarterly rates demands sent out by the council.Her council had taken a measured approach towards the letters.

“We didn't see it as a threat in that sense.”

“We took it as a series of questions with appropriate responses.”

This included telling the letter writers the statutory basis the council had to demand rates.