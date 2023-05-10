Latest council to drop Local Government New Zealand membership

Groundswell presents Invercargill deputy mayor Nobby Clark in 2022 with a petition asking the council to stop funding LGNZ. (File photo)

The West Coast Regional Council is the latest local authority to drop its paid membership of Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) – the body that represents New Zealand councils.

In 2022, the council put LGNZ on notice that it may not renew its annual membership.

This year's annual invoice of $36,372 excluding GST failed to get backing at a council meeting on Tuesday.

Chief executive Heather Mabin said the total bill to the regional council including GST was $41,828; aside from that paid within each district council area.

“The annual subscription costs more than $1 per head for each person living on the West Coast and approximately $1.80 per rateable rating unit,” Mabin said. The risks associated with the decision were considered minor.

Mabin reminded the council that she and then chairperson Allan Birchfield had met LGNZ last year over its misgivings.

The council subsequently decided to pay but the cost of membership was up 6% on last year, in line with inflation.

Councillor Frank Dooley advocated strongly to retain membership, noting the networking benefits of a recent LGNZ zone meeting in Queenstown, including guest speakers like Environment Minister David Parker and Local Government Minister Kieran McAnaulty.

Brendon McMahon/LDR The West Coast Regional Council elected in 2022: Cr Andy Campbell (Westland), left, Cr Peter Ewen (Grey), Cr Peter Haddock (Westland), chief executive Heather Mabin, Cr Allan Birchfield (Grey), Cr Frank Dooley (Buller), Cr Mark McIntyre (Buller), Cr Brett Cummings (Grey).

Dooley said from his attendance at the meeting, it was apparent all the councils struggled similarly with “an avalanche of reforms” from central government with an impact on ratepayers' pockets.

Councillor Peter Ewen said his position had not changed since last year and he was “more inclined to be more opposed this time”.

The cost to Auckland of LGNZ membership equated to 30c per rating unit, whereas West Coasters faced a combined regional and district council membership cost of $5 to $6, he said.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Waewae chairperson Francois Tumahai also opposed, saying he would prefer the membership fee to go towards enhancing the Mana whakahono a rohe (RMA Iwi participation arrangement) between Poutini Iwi and the council, he said.

Ewen noted Auckland city had now dropped its LGNZ membership.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Grey mayor Tania Gibson says her council has LGNZ “on notice”.

Speaking later on Tuesday, Greymouth mayor Tania Gibson said LGNZ visited her council last week to advocate membership.

Her council had again expressed its misgivings – as it did last year.

“We've got them pretty much on notice; we're still not happy with the way LGNZ performs.”

While there was evidence LGNZ could give value to the council on 'big picture' policy affecting councils, “the Three Waters debacle” still rankled.

“We don't feel we've been represented,” Gibson said.

But the mayor was also torn. A big worry in stepping away was the $450,000 Mayors Taskforce money Grey had received through its LGNZ membership last round.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Westland mayor Helen Lash says her council has decided to stay with LGNZ.

Westland mayor Helen Lash said her council recently decided to retain its membership. She noted there was an election coming up soon for LGNZ executive positions.

“The council decided to stay with them ... it is a year by year decision because it's a cost. It's not massive, but you want to make sure you want to get the desired results out of what they advocate for,” Lash said.

Local Government chief executive Susan Freeman told the regional council LGNZ was there to harness “our collective strength and support” when it was needed most.

“We bring local government together and we build strong connections with central government.”

LGNZ was able to offer current policy expertise and a framework for councils beneficial in making submissions to the Government, “as do our templates and guides”.