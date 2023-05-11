Expo to raise dark sky awareness in Kaikōura

Kaikōura could soon have a dark sky experience like this one at Banks Peninsula’s Akaroa Stargazing.

Kaikōura’s dark sky enthusiasts are stepping up their efforts to educate the community on protecting the night sky.

A Kaikōura Dark Sky Expo is being held in the Mayfair Theatre from May 21 to 28 to raise awareness of what dark sky sanctuary status means.

‘‘The big message is we are not going to be in the dark,’’ Kaikōura Dark Sky Trust chairperson Nicky McArthur said. ‘‘We are trying to protect the natural darkness of the night sky.

‘‘Half of our life is at night and everybody on Earth and all the animals need to have full nocturnal cycles.’’

The trust has engaged Kāhu Environment to assist in preparing a private plan change to the Kaikōura District Plan, before applying to the International Dark Sky Association for dark sky sanctuary status.

The Kaikōura District Council has recently made a grant of $15,000 to the trust to assist with its costs.

The plan change will look to adapt the town’s lighting rules and introduce other protections needed to improve Kaikōura’s view of the heavens.

McArthur said there were benefits to reducing light pollution, including using less energy, saving money and reducing the town’s impact on the environment.

David Hill/LDR Kaikōura Dark Sky Trust trustee Brian Horsfall demonstrates a telescope.

‘‘The climate change conversation is massive.

‘‘I think once people get their heads around that it’s going to save them money and reduce energy consumption it will make a difference.’’

During the week-long expo, McArthur has invited various sector groups to host sessions to explore what dark sky sanctuary status will mean for them.

The rural sector will have its chance on Monday evening and the business community on Tuesday evening, while Destination Kaikōura will host the tourism sector on Wednesday evening.

Kaikōura Healthcare staff will be available throughout the day on Thursday to discuss the impact of blue light on circadian rhythms and sleep, while the Kaikōura Youth Council will host the Friday evening session.

Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura has been invited to help launch the expo from 2.30pm on Sunday, May 21.

There will also be poster displays about light pollution, enjoying the night sky, Matariki, the private plan change application, tourism opportunities, the impacts on health and the environment, and dispelling myths that changing the lighting will increase crime.

Stargazing will also be offered from the Mayfair Theatre balcony on the weekday evenings from 7pm.

For more information, go to kaikouradarksky.nz or follow the Kaikōura Dark Sky Trust on Facebook.