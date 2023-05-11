Fiery talk at West Coast council not a Wellington issue

It’s understood the relationship between Allan Birchfield and acting council chief executive Heather Mabin has broken down.

Wellington officials say they see no reason to step in over tensions at the West Coast Regional Council.

Talk has been aired – including from within the council itself – of the council being placed in the hands of a commissioner because of internal wrangling.

The major flashpoint is the alleged broken relationship between ousted chairperson Allan Birchfield and the chief executive Heather Mabin, who is herself about to leave. The council has had three chief executives in three years.

However, the Department of Internal Affairs said today that while there may be matters of interest around the way the council conducts itself, those were matters for the council to sort, not the department.

“Councils are accountable to their communities for their actions and decisions,” a spokeswoman said.

“It is not unusual for councils to experience problems in the governance and management of their community.

“The department is aware of the situation at West Coast Regional Council.”

They noted there were often more problems at the beginning of each three-year term "as new relationships and ways of working" were established.

“The department is not aware of any petition in the last 18 months to replace the council with commissioners.”

The primary role of Internal Affairs was to keep abreast of the council role and to keep government ministers briefed.There had been nothing of note regarding the regional council, they said.

Meanwhile, Birchfield – who was deposed in a coup by fellow councillors seven weeks ago – has laid a formal complaint over his alleged exclusion from the interview panel for a new chief executive.

Mabin said on Wednesday she was obliged to investigate any formal complaint, and had begun an independent inquiry.

In a five-point email, Birchfield complained among other things that his exclusion from the recruitment process “was not lawful”.