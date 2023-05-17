Ex-DOC boss to head West Coast Regional Council

The regional council, based in Greymouth, has just appointed its fourth chief executive in three years.

The West Coast Regional Council has appointed a new chief executive – the fourth in three years.

Darryl Lew, until recently the national director operations planning for the Department of Conservation (DOC) in Wellington, will take up the role at Paroa on June 1.

Lew brings extensive local government experience prior to working for DOC.

Current chief executive Heather Mabin, who announced her shock resignation the day the new council was inducted last October, has agreed to stay on for an agreed transition period.

Regional council chairperson Peter Haddock said on Wednesday Lew was appointed following “a rigorous process”.

A panel had interviewed three prospective candidates on May 5.

”Darryl is a highly experienced leader with many years in senior management roles. His experience is vital for the West Coast given the importance of our flood and erosion infrastructure to our communities,” Haddock said.

“We have a significant work programme ahead of us.”

This included shepherding the Waiho (Waiau) River, Hokitika and Greymouth flood resilience projects, as well as the outcome of the Westport support package announced last week.

Lew had started out as a hydrologist with considerable involvement and oversight of river engineering, flood control and drainage schemes in previous regional and local government roles.

He subsequently built a wide knowledge base in the science and land management, district planning and other Resource Management Act functions in various roles.

More recently, in his national role with DOC he had a hand in managing the project teams for the redevelopment at the Ōpārara Arches, Dolomite Point (Punakaiki) and the Pike 29 Memorial Track, as well as the department's roading network on the West Coast.

Brendon McMahon/LDR The newly inducted West Coast Regional Council in 2022: Cr Andy Campbell (Westland), left, Cr Peter Ewen (Grey), Cr Peter Haddock (Westland), now outgoing chief executive Heather Mabin, Cr Allan Birchfield (Grey), Cr Frank Dooley (Buller), Cr Mark McIntyre (Buller), Cr Brett Cummings (Grey).

Lew said he had really enjoyed time spent on the West Coast in his last role.

“I feel privileged to have the opportunity to now join the regional council with the infrastructure programme and other big projects ahead of it. Having a sound technical background across the core functions of council I want to be able to support the staff with their roles as well as the councillors as we address the challenges for the future.”

He underscored his role in the council's ongoing commitment to its working partnership with Poutini Ngāi Tahu.

Haddock said Mabin would officially finish at the end of May, but she had agreed to enable a transition into June.

Mabin's dedication in unravelling problems at the regional council would stand it “in good stead for the future”.

“Heather has led the council team admirably over very trying times and has made significant improvements in a number of areas.”

Her exit follows a significant period of upheaval, which culminated in the rolling of former chairperson Allan Birchfield at the end of March, and the ongoing renewal of the senior management structure.

Remuneration and Employment Committee chairperson Frank Dooley said Mabin's “outstanding” role in the past 18 months could not be underestimated.

“All the way through this process Heather has been co-operative and very professional ... she's been excellent, considering the circumstances.”

Dooley said the appointment of the new CEO was “a relief”.