$11m boost for West Coast roads reslience

An $11 million boost to improve vulnerable sections of the state highway network on the West Coast has been welcomed.

The budget announcement of $11m for immediate resilience projects, is part of $100m nationally to address known weak spots in the country's road network.

For the West Coast, the key areas are highway entry points on the Arthur's Pass, Haast and Buller Gorge routes.

One new bridge is included, the one-lane Kellys Creek bridge near Otira, on State Highway 73.

However, there was no further word on the long awaited replacement of the rickety Stoney Creek bridge at Mawheraiti, on State Highway 7.

The previous National government had announced a new bridge in its last term, but that has since slipped off the list.

In March, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) warned the West Coast Regional Transport Committee it expecteda shift in its funding towards strategic resilience following Cyclone Gabrielle.

The national investment package announced on Thursday is to build road resilience with significant upgrades for slip prevention, flood mitigation, and managing the risk of sea level rise.

Brendon McMahon/LDR One of several drop-outs and over/underslips on the Karamea Special Purpose Road (formerly State highway 67) pictured in October -- a direct result of Cyclone Dovi in February 2022 severely damaged transport infrastructure across Buller, and closed the Heaphy Track.

As well, a $20m transport resilience fund to help develop and fund council-led resilience projects on local roads will cover 100 'low cost' projects around the country.

West Coast-Tasman MP Damien O'Connor said the $11m West Coast investment in resilience projects was “very welcome” in light of recent weather events.

A further $179m package to improve resilience for more complex stretches of highway was also announced and NZTA would be consulting local communities to identify areas most at risk.

O'Connor said the new transport resilience fund would support West Coast councils to develop and fund resilience upgrades on local roads.

Google Maps There's been no word on the long awaited replacement of the rickety Stoney Creek bridge at Mawheraiti, on State Highway 7. (Screenshot)

“The fund will provide $20m in support to projects each year. This is fantastic news for our region, this investment allows us to build back our transport network better, stronger, and more resilient,” he said.

Regional Transport Committee chairperson Peter Ewen welcomed the resilience projects, but said he believed the budget had “a lot of gunnas” about what might eventually happen for the region.

“It's good to see the Kellys Creek bridge replacement, but it's just more of the same,” he said.

“You believe it when you see it – it's an election year.”

Ewen noted that replacing the weight restricted Stoney Creek bridge had been promoted previously to support the resilience of the region's economy.

But the region had also had to be thankful for significant gains in the Arahura, Taramamaku and Ahaura bridge replacements over the past decade, he said.

Brendon McMahon/LDR The future of the pictured section of State Highway 6 immediately south of Franz Josef Glacier is as yet unknown - the section of road is expected to be moved if a decision is made to 'let go' the stopbanks on the southern side of the Waiho River to allow the bed to naturally fan out.

West Coast Regional Council chairperson Peter Haddock, who has been on the Regional Transport Committee for more than 15 years, said the Kellys Creek news was “out of the blue” and not been signalled to the committee, but overall he was happy with the resilience announcement.

“All this funding will be really welcome – that's for sure – but there is a lot of worry on some of our roading network with resilience.

“Maybille Bay is really a concern, the same with the slip at Knights Point – they are major issues that could stop our roading network quite quickly.”

Haddock said Stoney Creek had been pushed again recently by the Regional Transport Committee, but it looked like it would have to wait longer.

The bridge had passed its 'use by' date, and the deck was a problem, but it paled in priority compared to the other announced projects, he said.

Joanne Naish/Stuff An ongoing slip near Inangahua, in the Buller district, will be stabilised.

Key projects:

The key projects in the $11m funding announcement, besides Kellys Creek bridge, are: