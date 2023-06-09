Kea conflict in South Westland

A kea was found tangled in a fishing line at a campsite – one of a high number of human-kea conflicts on the West Coast this year.

The Department of Conservation was investigating several initiatives to mitigate the problems, a status report to the West Coast Conservation Board’s May meeting said.

Work was required within the South Westland community to “improve messaging and perceptions” about living with kea.

Flashpoints had been in the Waiatoto and at Karangarua as well as Harihari and the Franz Josef Glacier township and surrounds.

Iain McGregor/Stuff A kea chews on a wire in Arthur’s Pass.

“Conflicts include kea damaging property, campsites and vehicles,” staff said.

Several “key messages” were being suggested to help resolve issues.

These included securing artificial food sources on properties by battening down rubbish, recycling and compost bins, removing all lead from properties, and making properties “as boring as possible” for kea.

South Westland residents were encouraged to contact the department or the Kea Conservation Trust for advice.

The department was also producing an advice booklet including how to “kea proof” buildings, how to minimise damage, and how to ensure kea were not harmed by eating from inappropriate food sources.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Ashaa Hsieh watches a kea from her car in Otira Gorge.

“This month a kea was found tangled in fishing line at a campsite and later sent to the wildlife hospital for treatment.

The department had also partnered with the Kea Conservation Trust and the NZ Tahr Foundation on a booklet that included a section on kea.

This included how to minimise kea damage to campsites, and how tahr hunters can contribute to kea conservation by undertaking kea surveys.