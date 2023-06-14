Uncertainty remains for flood ravaged Westport residents

The Snodgrass area in Westport is flooded in July 2021.

The future of nine properties excluded from the Westport flood scheme is still unclear.

But in the meantime, the main partner to lead the project has been told to keep quiet.

The matter was brought up by West Coast Regional Council Infrastructure Governance Committee chairperson Frank Dooley, of Westport, in his report on Tuesday.

Dooley said the nearly $23 million support package from the Government, announced a month ago for Westport, had been very welcome.

However, the terms and conditions with the money were “closely held” between the council chairperson, chief executive and the Government.

Dooley said the money was a significant injection of capital and was appreciated by the Westport community.

It was half the amount requested in the original $56m co-funded proposal put forward last year by the council at the encouragement of the Government. That had been seen as a blueprint for future 75% to 25% flood infrastructure co-funding elsewhere in the country.

However, councillor Mark McIntyre, of Westport, said there was not universal support in the wake of the $23m Budget announcement.

“Not everyone is happy,” he said.

In particular, Snodgrass Rd residents were “still left hanging” and the precedent set by the Government announcement of categorised properties in Hawke’s Bay not to allow rebuilds or “red zoning” had created even more uncertainty, McIntyre said.

Dooley said the Westport funding included an obligation for the council to work with affected property owners who might be excluded.

“You and I have some work to do particularly with our Snodgrass residents, and maybe others,” he said to McIntyre.

The Hawke's Bay precedent gave some clarity.

“That obligation still sits on our shoulders,” Dooley said.

The criteria for the new categories would come from local government and the insurance sector working together to inform those affected, chief executive Darryl Lew said.

Auckland and Gisborne were next in line for property category announcements.

“The question then comes to what about other areas around the country; that's what the rest of the country is waiting on,” Lew said.

Council chairperson Peter Haddock said the next step for the Westport project itself would be a steering group, but the details of it were confidential by a Government directive.

Lew said there was little he could tell councillors as the chairperson and himself had been bound by a confidentiality agreement.

”We have met with DIA (Department of Internal Affairs) and have been told not to share.”