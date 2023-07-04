Oxford quarry and landfill hearing finally under way

A map showing the location of the proposed View Hill landfill near Oxford, and nearby Department of Conservation land.

A much anticipated hearing into a proposed landfill and quarry near Oxford finally got under way on Monday.

About 400 submissions were received in response to resource consent applications from Woodstock Quarries Ltd to expand a rock quarry, and develop a landfill at 513 Trigg Rd, View Hill, northwest of Oxford.

Environment Canterbury (ECan) consents planning manager Aurora Grant said a panel of independent commissioners had been appointed jointly by ECan and the Waimakariri District Council.

“The panel of independent decision makers will consider all evidence for the application through the hearing process.

“A decision will be released after the hearing is concluded.”

Woodstock Quarries Ltd has submitted five resource consent applications to the regional council, ECan, and a land use consent with the Waimakariri District Council, to expand an existing hard rock quarry, and to develop a landfill for disposal of construction and demolition waste, contaminated soils and special wastes.

The proposed quarry, about 16km west of Oxford, would have a depth between 5m and 50m up to 14 hectares in total, while the 12.4ha landfill would accept about 100,000 cubic metres a year of construction and demolition waste, requiring up to 40 truck movements a day.

Among those to oppose the landfill application is the Oxford-Ohoka Community Board.

Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon earlier said the council respected the process surrounding resource consents, but did not endorse the landfill application.

Supplied The location of the proposed Oxford landfill, in the foothills between Oxford township and the Waimakariri River gorge at the western end of Trig Rd.

“I believe Kate Valley was created to take this type of material and it is our view there is no requirement for another site in Oxford,” he said in February.

Concerns from residents included that the waste will be toxic, could contaminate a water aquifer, the possibility of fire, air pollution, and damage to roads.

ECan councillor Claire McKay earlier said traffic, noise, amenity and recreational values, and ecological impact were dominant themes in the submissions.

The hearing was due to begin in Oxford on Tuesday, May 16, but was postponed until July 3, to allow more time to consider changes proposed by the applicant.

The hearing will run from Monday to Wednesday, July 3 to 5, and Friday, July 7, in Oxford, and July 17 to 19, in Rangiora.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Oxford resident Lindsey Edwards is one of several community members concerned about a proposed landfill in Oxford.

July 21 has been included as an extra date required.

The hearing will include evidence and viewpoints presented by the applicant, submitters, and reporting officers.

The Oxford-Ohoka Community Board was due to present its evidence this Friday, while other submitters were scheduled to present their evidence in the final week.

Once the hearing is completed, the commissioners will have 15 working days to make and announce their decision.