Protestors disrupt hearing about proposed quarry extension and new landfill

A map showing the location of the proposed View Hill landfill near Oxford, and nearby Department of Conservation land.

Hearings to consider a new landfill and quarry extension in North Canterbury were shut down and moved after “aggressive” protestors verbally abused council staff.

Environment Canterbury has moved the hearings to consider resource consent applications from Woodstock Quarries Ltd from Oxford to Christchurch, after protestors forced the proceedings to be abandoned on Wednesday.

Consents planning manager Aurora Grant said the hearing commissioners called proceedings to a close “after protestors became verbally abusive towards staff and commissioners”.

Woodstock Quarries Ltd has applied to Environment Canterbury and the Waimakariri District Council for consents to expand a rock quarry, and develop a landfill at 513 Trigg Rd, View Hill, northwest of Oxford.

The hearing was due to resume at Environment Canterbury’s council chambers in Christchurch on Friday, where security staff were better able to manage the public gallery.

Applicant evidence will continue to heard on Friday, with submitters now not due to be heard until week two of the hearing, beginning on Monday.

The Oxford-Ohoka Community Board was due to present on Friday, but was now due to present on Tuesday.

Board chairperson Thomas Robson said the protestors had “ruined it for everyone”.

“It has inconvenienced everyone.

“It has taken it away from Oxford, which means people have to travel into Christchurch to watch the proceedings.

“And for submitters, it means having to take more time off work. At least if it was in Oxford, it is only around the corner.”

Waimakariri District Council chief executive Jeff Millward said protests had become “a little more acute” since Covid.

“There seems to be lot more interest in local government at the moment, and if they are going about it in the right manner, then it is good to see.

“But what we are seeing is a bit more aggressive, and they don’t always respect that people are just doing their job.”