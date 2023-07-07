Te Whatu Ora hit by job ad prank

The Te Nīkau Hopsital in Greymouth, on the West Coast.

A Te Whatu Ora job advertisement for Greymouth with the word “homophobicmotivated” in the description was probably “some disgruntled employee”, says the man who spotted the ad.

The job vacancy via the Te Whatu Ora website, seeking a Mme and shared by Patrick McBride on his Facebook page on Friday morning.

“The Central Booking Unit (CBU) is looking for a homophobicmotivated, enthusiastic booking co-ordinator to join our team,” the job advert said.

It was pulled down shortly after a member of the public alerted Local Democracy Reporting, which in turn called Te Whatu Ora.

The Greymouth woman who initially spotted the advert noted it was “not a good look”.

McBride said he decided to share the post after flicking through the latest adverts for job vacancies on the West Coast.

The reaction was almost immediate.

“Obviously it started a hornet's nest pretty quick, so I've taken it down,” he said shortly after 10.30am on Friday.

“One of the comments was, 'you could have rung them directly'. But I'm not going to sit on hold for hours.”

Supplied A screenshot shared on Facebook of the offending hacked Te Whatu Ora advertisment.

McBride said he assumed it must be “some disgruntled employee” at Te Whatu Ora or a prank.

“I don't think it's a typo.”

Te Whatu Ora on the West Coast acknowledged shortly before midday they had been made aware of the advertisement.

In a statement at midday, Te Whatu Ora said the matter was under investigation.

“This morning, we were alerted to an online careers advertisement which maliciously targeted Te Whatu Ora West Coast,” a spokesperson said.

“The content of the advertisement was not approved by Te Whatu Ora, and our third party providers had the advertisement removed as soon as we were notified.

“They are currently investigating how this situation occurred.”