Walters Bluff latest example in continued August storm recovery

Nelson’s recovery from the August 2022 weather event is continuing with one of the recent accomplishments being the completion of remediation works on Walters Bluff Reserve.

Much of the work was focused on removal of slip material from the reserve below Davis Drive to reduce the risk of the slip tumbling onto the road below or the potential collapse of the walking track.

Four hundred cubic metres of slip material had to be removed along with eight trees that had became dislodged, as well as other vegetation that got caught in the landslide.

Nelson City Council’s group manager infrastructure, Alec Louverdis, said that while the work was a success, it wasn’t without challenges.

“We needed to minimise risk to private property.”

Supplied/NCC Part of the remediation works involved winching a tree stump up the reserve. Photo: supplied/Nelson City Council.

Several measures were undertaken to minimise risk such as installing a safety barrier below the slip, temporarily reducing road access to one lane while a large stump was winched up the slope, using two excavators – one to remove slip material and the other to load the debris onto a truck – and only carrying out work when the ground was dry, while also regularly checking ground stability.

“Good, dry weather meant the job took just over two weeks to complete.”

Dislodged trees will be replanted with natives and the slip face will be hydroseeded in the spring to get quick growth. Poplar trees will also be replanted on the Bluff below the bench track to stabilise the ground.

“Completing work like this to a high standard and within a reasonable timeframe is core to Nelson’s recovery from the August weather event,” Louverdis said.

“This is another example of council staff contractors combining to solve a problem by working together smartly. ”

Supplied/NCC The remediation works on the reserve have since been completed.

The remediation works on Walters Bluff cost $240,000 – just a fraction of the $77.1 million needed for the rest of the recovery from the August 2022 weather event. In the 2023/24 financial year, the cost for ratepayers is estimated to be $19.6m which includes $8m approved by council in May specifically for slip remediation work.

Other work for the year includes fixing roads and footpaths, slips, three waters reticulation, tracks and walkways, and parks throughout the region.

As part of this financial year’s Annual Plan, in consultation with the community, council decided that the recovery works will be completed over six years and paid for over 10 years to minimise the effect on rates.