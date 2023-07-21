Kaikōura wetland receives boost

Environment Canterbury senior biodiversity officer Heath Melville says vines will ‘‘strangle the bush’’ without intervention, at Hapuku scarp wetland, near Kaikōura.

A collaboration between Environment Canterbury and landowners at the Hāpuku scarp wetland, near Kaikōura, is bearing fruit.

Senior biodiversity officer Heath Melville said the project was spread over several sites over a large area, tackling woody weeds such as vines and willows.

‘‘If we allowed the vines to proliferate they would likely smother this and kill the bush.’’

The site provided the southern most limit of two large native trees, the matai and the black mairi, Melville said. ‘‘This is the sort of environment that hopefully they can hopefully regenerate in.’’

While he was unsure whether pre-European Māori utilised the black mairi, ‘‘the incredibly hard, dense wood’’ was once exploited as fuel for steam trains. Gorse, broom and banana passionfruit plants were other woody weeds in the area.

‘‘There is some really good seed sources, so if we can keep the weed sources under control, the natives will flourish.

‘‘The natives provide so much more value for the birds and invertebrates, and grow better as a community.’’

Supplied/LDR A QE2 covenant site on a farm at Hapuku, near Kaikōura.

The wetland was home to several native bush birds and the pūkeko, with feral cats a major predator in the area.

‘‘The pūkeko anecdotally appeared to be declining, so quite a few people have been trapping,’’ Melville said.

He said the Hāpuku catchment comprised a mix of farmers and lifestyle block owners, as well as the Hāpuku village.

The project started with one landowner and has quickly spread to include 10 properties, with other property owners looking to get involved.

A recent woody weed workshop, hosted by the Kaikōura Zone Committee and with input from the Department of Conservation, was held in Hāpuku to introduce landowners to some new tactics for removing pest plants in their area.

‘‘It was a great event for learning how to tackle noxious vine pest plants in our area, it was a real eye-opener, and I gained some great skills to add to my toolkit to manage our block by the Hāpuku River,’’ landowner Heli Wade said.

Supplied/LDR Melville says the project is spread over several sites, tackling woody weeds such as vines and willows.

Another local landowner William Loppe said landowners could feel overwhelmed when facing the extent of the woody weeds.

‘‘We all know that the simple sum of our individual efforts is just not enough, if not co-ordinated around good expertise and a strong methodology.’’

The Kaikōura Zone Committee contributing some funding from its 2022-23 action plan fund budget, while landowners were also contributing to the project.

Melville said he hoped the project could be spread out to other areas within the wider Kaikōura zone and there was already plenty of interest.

‘‘But we may have to look at it differently, in terms of how we allocate the funding.’’