Kaikōura District Council cans consultation group

A Kaikōura District Council committee set up to oversee “wellbeing” in the community has been scrapped.

Council on July 26 unanimously voted to chop the Kaikōura Community Services Committee although with mixed feelings at the table.

Cr Kevin Heays said he understood the report by chief executive Will Doughty recommending the committee be discharged, but it was the loss of another tool which impacted on the interface between council and the community and "a blow".

"I understand (but) I am concerned that we're getting less and less input of people on the street," he said.

"I know a lot of stuff is done in-house now that didn't used to be. I find that a little disturbing at times.

“Having these community-type committees in the past did address that."

While he recognised the council community services team "did the work" he also felt "caught around the issue".

Doughty's report said the committee had discussed its future back in February. That included whether it still served a purpose as most of its purpose was now being delivered operationally by council's community services team.

"Despite various attempts to reinvigorate the committee, it has not been supported by many community organisations," he said.

Therefore, formal discharge of the committee was sought with immediate effect.

Mayor Craig Mackle said Heays was well aware that council's community services team did the work.

"You don't like change," he said.

Doughty said it was a question "of duplication".

"From what I see, there will be a future opportunity to re-look at this ... but we're struggling to get that committee functioning as well as cover other forums as well."

Deputy mayor Julie Howden said council had done "a heck of a good job" in trying to gain community input.

Community Services Committee chair Robbie Roche said it was disappointing as he had wanted it to continue.

However each month council was now "provided a small novel" from the community services team reporting matters in that area.

Meanwhile the committee had not gained any new ground, "essentially because the same people were turning up".

Community services manager Suzy Haberstock said she was a bit sad by the outcome and thanked Cr Roche for his work.

Doughty's report said the committee was re-established in February 2020 after the four “wellbeings” were reinstated into the Local Government Act.

SUPPLIED/LDR Kaikōura mayor Craig Mackle says the committee’s purpose was ably fulfilled by the community services team.

Wellbeing is key in the recommended change for councils under the Future for Local Government review released in June.

The committee had multiple purposes. These included recognising community wellbeing work in the community, and to develop a community well-being strategy.

Developing key stakeholder relationships and providing "a voice" to community organisations on council matters were also key.

"The purpose of the relationship between the committee and the council is for the committee to provide recommendations to the council in partnership with all stakeholders to allow for community voice to be heard."

“No reports have been presented to the council by the committee.”

The council community services team was effectively carrying out "some of the functions" the committee.

"The council may decide to reconstitute a committee once the Future for Local Government initiatives have been approved by Government and reviewed by the council."