All Franz Josef flood protection work ‘on hold’

West Coast Regional Council staff use a radar gun to monitor flood levels on the Waiho River at Franz Josef. Flood protection work in the area is currently on hold.

All work by the West Coast Regional Council on the first stage of the Waiho River protection scheme at Franz Josef is now on hold pending a technical review.

The review began on Wednesday after being instigated by new chief executive Darryl Lew.

A technical advisory group (TAG) of six river engineer and hydrology experts visited Franz Josef on Wednesday.

The group would then formulate a technical plan that would eventually go to the Government to inform future decisions about the entire district, including on the future of State Highway 6 through the area.

Brendon McMahon/LDR The future of the pictured section of State Highway 6 immediately south of Franz Josef Glacier is unknown.

Lew said the experts had previously undertaken formal technical studies of the avulsing Waiho River.

The review followed significant aggradation of the Waiho Riverbed and the ongoing challenge it posed to the viability of both the Franz Josef township and the Waiho Flat farming community.

The council would hold a community meeting at Franz Josef to canvass people’s views before the TAG report was submitted to the Government.

Supplied A view of the Waiho River Bridge looking to the south bank where stage one work for Franz Josef flood protection started by adding rockwork above the bridge. The previous bridge washed away in March 2019.

“There will be no decisions made on anything down there until we talk to the community,” Lew said.

But he confirmed all work on the $12.5 million project currently under contract for the council was on hold pending the TAG group findings.

Council infrastructure resilience group project manager Scott Hoare said good progress was being made on a new link bank downstream of the Franz Josef heliport.

The council was talking to the heliport and the Civil Aviation Authority about changing flight paths while the existing banks in the area were raised.