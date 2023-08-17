Huge rates hike for rural Rangiora owners

Some properties west of Rangiora, like in the Johns Rd area, pictured, have had their values skyrocket. (Screenshot)

The value of some rural properties in North Canterbury have suddenly spiked from $1.5 million to $11m due to the possibility of subdivision.

Properties in the Oxford and Johns roads area, west of Rangiora, have been affected by pending zoning changes in the proposed Waimakariri District Plan, which was notified in 2021.

Are you affected? Email reporters@press.co.nz

Local Democracy Reporting understands properties previously valued at $1.5m are now thought to be worth $11m based on a new ability to either develop or parcel up and sell their land.

Waimakariri District Council chief executive Jeff Millward said council staff were working to identify the affected properties and make contact with owners.

“The few properties within this zoning, through no fault of their own except being within the zone, have experienced two significant increases.

“One through the three yearly inflationary effect on property values, that has been experienced throughout the district by other property owners, and by an uplift based on being classified in this zone, even though they are still rural in form.”

Millward said the property owners could apply to have the rate increase deferred.

If they chose this option, they would only face the inflationary increase until the property or part of the property was sold or developed into residential.

Should the property remain unsold or not be developed at the time of the next six yearly rates review, the extra rates would be written off, he said.