Troublesome West Coast landfill given more time

A West Coast landfill has been given an extra fortnight to stop a foul odour emitting from the site.

The West Coast Regional Council abatement notice slapped down on the Taylorville Resource Park for a foul sulpherous odour, on July 20, gave the landfill until Friday to comply.

A spokesperson on Friday morning said the council had taken legal advice following a request from the operator, and in light of the incident at the site on August 3 when two workers were overcome by noxious gas.

Following the August 3 incident, WorkSafe slapped down a non-disturbance notice on the site when it began an inquiry into the workplace incident. That non-disturbance notice was also due to end Friday.

The secure entrance to the private Taylorville Resource Park landfill at Coal Creek, near Greymouth.

Acting consents and compliance manager Rachel Clark said the WorkSafe notice meant the park operator had been prevented from entering the site to undertake the required odour mitigation from the July 20 notice.

They now had until August 31 to comply with the abatement.

During the August 3 incident, two workers working in a water sump within one of the landfill site cells were overcome by noxious fumes.

One worker was rendered helpless while another was able to call for help. Both made a full recovery after one of the workers was flown to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.