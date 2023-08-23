Council wants political parties take on red zone ‘co-funding’
The West Coast Regional Council should expect to shoulder a 50% payout for properties red zoned in Westport.
That, along with the increasing imposition on local councils by Wellington, has prompted a call from councillors for all political candidates to front them before the general election.
They will be asking all significant parties, and their local government spokespeople, to tell them how their policies will affect regional councils.
Risk and Assurance Committee chairperson Frank Dooley said it was timely given the approaching election and the increased burden on councils.
“What's gone on in the last 12 months, they've just created more and more responsibility for local authorities.
“It's somewhat scary if we go into an election and we don't understand the local government policies from each party.”
A stinging letter from Environment Canterbury chairperson Peter Scott aimed at the Government was fresh on the mind of councillors.
He called for the Government to better recognise the pressure on regional councils, and to reflect that in its policy announcements and to fund it in the face of increasingly complex problems like flood resilience.
Dooley said the Local Government Funding Agency's statement of intent included a forecast $1 billion a year of borrowing from local authorities in the next three years, reflecting big pressures in the wake of natural disasters.
“That's a massive investment by local authorities in New Zealand. Our total investment is probably insignificant compared to what other councils have.”
Councillor Peter Haddock said some North Island councils now had to co-fund compensation for red zones.
“Let's not forget this is a real possibility for this council,” Dooley responded.
In Westport, that included for the likes of Snodgrass Rd and some of Carters Beach, and the council would have to plan for that possibility.
“When you look at the issues we have in Westport and the exclusions around the Westport flood protection scheme, the precedent is now being set – we need to get on top of that too.”
Chief executive Darryl Lew said councils across three regions affected by Cyclone Gabrielle had been ordered by the Government to co-fund half of red zone property payouts.
“They are borrowing,” Lew said.
Other “surge regions” such as Wairarapa and Manawatū were also facing significant borrowing due to Gabrielle to fix flood damage, aside from broader coastal erosion issues.
Dooley said Peter Scott was “brave enough” to challenge the Government.
“What Peter Scott is saying (is that) we have massive issues as local authorities. We can talk about the number of rivers in our catchments on the West Coast – all of our issues are the same ... we're all in the same boat.”
A collective regional council proposal pre-Budget for a collective, cross-boundary river management funding approach had been ignored, he said.
“We got absolutely zero... The biggest issue facing New Zealand is ongoing funding for local government,” Dooley said.
Haddock said the council had formally endorsed Scott's letter and he was writing a similar letter “to expose our problems”.
Dooley said it was scary heading into the election without understanding the attitude of political parties, given the snowball impact of centrally driven policy change on the council recently.
Councillor Brett Cummings said at the very least, “if they say something, we hold them to account”.
Councillor Peter Ewen said given the “realities” which emerged immediately after the last election, compared to announced policies, he was less optimistic.
Councillor Andy Campbell said the West Coast needed to underscore its unique position of 84% of its land area administered by Crown agencies, which did not pay rates.