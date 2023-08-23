Council wants political parties take on red zone ‘co-funding’

Westport local Mickey Ryan helped rescue residents from their homes in his Unimog during recent flooding in the Buller area. (First published July 23, 2021)

The West Coast Regional Council should expect to shoulder a 50% payout for properties red zoned in Westport.

That, along with the increasing imposition on local councils by Wellington, has prompted a call from councillors for all political candidates to front them before the general election.

They will be asking all significant parties, and their local government spokespeople, to tell them how their policies will affect regional councils.

Risk and Assurance Committee chairperson Frank Dooley said it was timely given the approaching election and the increased burden on councils.

“What's gone on in the last 12 months, they've just created more and more responsibility for local authorities.

“It's somewhat scary if we go into an election and we don't understand the local government policies from each party.”

A stinging letter from Environment Canterbury chairperson Peter Scott aimed at the Government was fresh on the mind of councillors.

Supplied The Waiho (Waiau) River Bridge on the edge of Franz Josef collapses during what has since been described by hydrologists as a 'moderate flood', in 2019. The avulsion of the Waiho River bed and the threat it poses to Franz Josef Glacier village and the surrounding farming community is expected to be addressed shortly by the West Coast Regional Council in a 10-year plan. The question remains: who will fund it?

He called for the Government to better recognise the pressure on regional councils, and to reflect that in its policy announcements and to fund it in the face of increasingly complex problems like flood resilience.

Dooley said the Local Government Funding Agency's statement of intent included a forecast $1 billion a year of borrowing from local authorities in the next three years, reflecting big pressures in the wake of natural disasters.

“That's a massive investment by local authorities in New Zealand. Our total investment is probably insignificant compared to what other councils have.”

Councillor Peter Haddock said some North Island councils now had to co-fund compensation for red zones.

“Let's not forget this is a real possibility for this council,” Dooley responded.

In Westport, that included for the likes of Snodgrass Rd and some of Carters Beach, and the council would have to plan for that possibility.

Supplied An aerial view of the eastern end of a flooded Westport following a record flood two years ago. The mop up including a new resilience scheme is committed by the West Coast Regional Council although release of 'co-funding' by the Government under at $22.9m package announced in May is slow - and some residents will miss out.

“When you look at the issues we have in Westport and the exclusions around the Westport flood protection scheme, the precedent is now being set – we need to get on top of that too.”

Chief executive Darryl Lew said councils across three regions affected by Cyclone Gabrielle had been ordered by the Government to co-fund half of red zone property payouts.

“They are borrowing,” Lew said.

Other “surge regions” such as Wairarapa and Manawatū were also facing significant borrowing due to Gabrielle to fix flood damage, aside from broader coastal erosion issues.

Dooley said Peter Scott was “brave enough” to challenge the Government.

“What Peter Scott is saying (is that) we have massive issues as local authorities. We can talk about the number of rivers in our catchments on the West Coast – all of our issues are the same ... we're all in the same boat.”

A collective regional council proposal pre-Budget for a collective, cross-boundary river management funding approach had been ignored, he said.

Supplied The Snodgrass Rd settlement on the northern outskirts of Westport under water in the July 2021 flood. Some of the settlement is expected to be red-zoned but residents hit by multiple floods since 2018 have been bumped down the list since Cyclone Gabrielle.

“We got absolutely zero... The biggest issue facing New Zealand is ongoing funding for local government,” Dooley said.

Haddock said the council had formally endorsed Scott's letter and he was writing a similar letter “to expose our problems”.

Dooley said it was scary heading into the election without understanding the attitude of political parties, given the snowball impact of centrally driven policy change on the council recently.

Councillor Brett Cummings said at the very least, “if they say something, we hold them to account”.

Councillor Peter Ewen said given the “realities” which emerged immediately after the last election, compared to announced policies, he was less optimistic.

Councillor Andy Campbell said the West Coast needed to underscore its unique position of 84% of its land area administered by Crown agencies, which did not pay rates.