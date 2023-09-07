Community trap library among slew of Kaikōura predator control projects

Te Tau Wairehu o Marokura, an initiative of Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura, is running a predator control programme along the Kaikōura coastline.

Predator control has been a common theme at last week’s Kaikōura Zone Committee meeting.

Work is continuing to raise awareness of a community trap library developed last year in partnership with the Department of Conservation, while predator trapping workshops are being planned later this year.

The Kaikōura Zone Committee made a grant of $10,000 as part of its 2021/22 zone action plan fund to assist with the development of a community trap library.

The trap library now consists of around 30 traps out in the community, Environment Canterbury Kaikōura zone facilitator Jodie Hoggard said.

She said Department of Conservation community ranger Jemima Rodden was working alongside Te Tau Wairehu o Marokura, which was running a Jobs for Nature funded predator control programme along the Kaikōura coastline.

The two organisations were hoping to run a predator trapping workshop later this year.

Te Pūkenga Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology (NMIT) has also announced it will run a two-day predator trapping course in Kaikōura in October.

The zone committee was also planning a Clarence Waiau Toa community hui at Clarence Bridge on Wednesday, September 20.

Hoggard said the hui was a chance to update the community on ‘‘collaborative efforts on pest and weed control’’, as part of the Clarence / Waiau Toa Catchment Riverbed control strategy.

The Kaikōura Zone Committee is a joint committee of Environment Canterbury and the Kaikōura District Council.

For more information on the NMIT predator trapping course go to nmit.ac.nz/conservation.

The Kaikōura Zone Committee voted to sponsor two community members to attend the NMIT predator trapping course, with applications closing at the end of September.