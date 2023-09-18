North Canterbury councils stick with first past the post voting system

The Hurunui, Waimakariri and Kaikōura district council will continue to let voters simply vote for their preferred candidate, rather than ranking candidates in order of preference. (File photo)

North Canterbury’s three councils are sticking with first past the post (FPP) for local government elections.

The Hurunui and Kaikōura District Councils are in the midst of representation reviews, but have decided to stick with their voting system, FPP, rather than the single transferable vote (STV) system.

Hurunui mayor Marie Black said the council has accepted a recommendation from its working group to stay with FPP for the 2025 and 2028 local government elections.

“There was a great deal of discussion on the merits of first past the post and STV.

“STV is a very different system and it was felt first past the post was familiar and changing systems may lead to a decrease in voter turnout.”

Under FPP, voters simply vote for their preferred candidate, whereas under STV voters rank the candidates in order of preference.

Discussions are continuing on a Māori ward being established in the Hurunui district.

Black said the council was actively seeking the views of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tūāhuriri and Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura.

“It is important we canvas those views and make a decision based on the evidence.”

Speaking at a Kaikōura District Council meeting earlier this month, corporate services senior manager Peter Kearney said there were pros and cons with both systems.

“First past the post is well understood, but the Future for Local Government Report has stated a preference for STV.

“The data suggests it (STV) is slightly fairer, but people find it harder to understand and there can be a later release of the end result.”

Councillors voted to stick with FPP for the 2025 and 2028 elections.

Councillor Robby Roche said FPP “fits our community”, while councillor Kevin Heays said “simple is best”.

The council is continuing to engage with Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura on the question of a Māori ward.

The Waimakariri District Council decided to stay with FPP at its May council meeting, mayor Dan Gordon said.

The councils have until September 19 to issue a public notice on the preferred voting option.

Voters have until February 21 to request a poll on the electoral system, if 5% of registered voters in the district sign a petition.

The Waimakariri council consulted with Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tūāhuriri on the question of a Māori ward during the last representation review in 2021.

At the time rūnanga indicated it was satisfied with the existing hapū and council relationship.