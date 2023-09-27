Nelson’s noisiest streets 2022/23

Quebec Rd topped Nelson’s noisiest streets for the last financial year.

From almost 1500 noise complaints made across the city during the past year, Nelson’s Quebec Rd has emerged as the noisiest street.

Quebec Rd received 56 noise complaints, almost 30% more than the 42 received by the next noisiest street - Dodson Valley Rd.

Rounding out the top five are Tipahi St with 37 complaints and 30 each for North and Waimea roads.

Quebec Rd was also the city’s noisiest street in 2020/21, while Washington Rd had the top place in 2021/22.

Brent Edwards, Nelson City Council’s manager environmental inspections, said 1428 separate noise complaints were made in the 2022/23 financial year, a number consistent with previous years.

“A complaint about a property does not necessarily mean that it has met the legal criteria for being noisy,” he said.

“Sometimes it may be that there are people living on the street who have heightened sensitivity to noise or believe the noise is excessive simply because they can hear it.”

Max Frethey/LDR Dodson Valley Road, Tipahi Street, North Road and Waimea Road round out Nelson’s top five noisiest streets.

The vast majority of complaints, 1193, were related to noise from stereos, parties, or bands. Port and airport activity accounted for another 167 complaints while 68 related to commercial and industrial activity.

Only 121 complaints resulted in formal excessive noise directions.

Excessive noise direction notices can be issued if the noise control office finds the reported noise is excessive.

Properties issued with a direction notice must reduce noise to a reasonable level and remain in place for 72 hours.

“If the noise starts up again within 72 hours, an officer will re-visit the property and can seize equipment,” Edwards said.

Four stereos were seized by the council during the last financial year. Properties that receive three or more excessive noise directions within a 12-month period are identified as noisy properties and receive a permanent noise abatement.

Abatement issues are similar to noise direction notices but do not expire after 72 hours.