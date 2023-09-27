Clarence farmers focus on pest management

Farmers gather at Matariki Herefords at Clarence, north of Kaikōura, for a community hui with Environment Canterbury and other agencies last week.

The threat of pests and weeds in the region was discussed at a farmers’ hui at Clarence, north of Kaikōura.

Farmers gathered last week in the Murray family’s bull sale shed to hear from Environment Canterbury and other agencies working together on weed and pest control in the area.

Environment Canterbury senior biodiversity officer Heath Melville said there was ‘‘huge interest’’ from farmers in the catchment.

‘‘They are incredibly active in managing biodiversity,’’ he said.

‘‘I am impressed at how they pick their battles in managing pests in their paddocks.’’

Wild goat and deer populations were growing and posing a threat to flora and fauna, but managing them was a complex issue, he said.

The Department of Conservation was doing its best to manage the problem, but can only work on Government land, Melville said.

‘‘It created quite a bit of discussion as they can’t take action on private land, but at least one landowner said ‘go for your life’.”

Kaikōura zone facilitator Jodie Hoggard said the hui recognised work between landowners, Environment Canterbury, the Kaikōura Zone Committee, Boffa Miskell, Land Information New Zealand, the Department of Conservation and the Marlborough District Council.

DAVID HILL/LDR Kaikoura Community Shed members have built 40 traps to help protect native birds at Waiau Toa Clarence River.

‘‘This programme has been running for several years now with input from many.

‘‘It is a great example of cross-agency collaboration alongside landowners."

The work produced great results for biodiversity, water quality, recreation in the wider area, and benefits for farms including reducing weeds, Haggard said.

The Waiau Toa / Clarence weed control strategy is due to be reviewed.

Since the strategy was first established in 2019, new threats have been found, including purple willow around river beds, Melville said.

Purple willow spread from seeds and small fragments, making it a bigger challenge than the more common crack willow.

‘‘It was probably put in because they thought it was sterile, but it is spreading quite rapidly and readily.’’

Other threats included Scotch heather and false tamarisk.