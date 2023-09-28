Kaikōura to crack down on freedom campers this summer

Kiwa Rd near Kaikōura is one of several areas where freedom camping has been banned, but the council does have several sites designated for freedom camping.

Freedom campers in non-compliant vehicles can expect to be fined in Kaikōura this summer.

Kaikōura District Council operations senior manager Dave Clibbery said the council was moving from education to enforcement of freedom camping rules.

“Our message is, if you come to Kaikōura, these are our rules and this is what you need to comply with,” he said.

“We are finding too many vehicles are coming here and camping, and are non-compliant.”

Freedom camping vehicles are required to be self-contained, with a toilet on board.

Under the council’s responsible camping bylaw, passed in 2019, the toilet must be available for use when the bed is made up.

Failure to comply could result in a $200 fine.

Most freedom campers stayed just one night in Kaikōura before moving on, Clibbery said.

Non-compliant vehicles took up space from freedom campers who were following the rules, he said.

Over the last few summers, the council employed freedom camping ambassadors with a focus on education, rather than enforcement.

But this had not been effective in achieving compliance.

With the existing freedom camping ambassador contracts due to finish this month, the council has called for expressions of interest for an independent contractor to undertake enforcement.

Councillor Tony Blunt suggested wheel clamping non-compliant vehicles until fines were paid.

“Otherwise they will travel around the country and keep doing it and then leave the country without paying their fines.”

But Clibbery said the council could face legal challenges if it started clamping non-compliant vehicles.

He said he hoped once new legislation was in place the message would get to freedom campers and deter the rule breakers before they arrived in New Zealand.

The Kaikōura District Council has several designated freedom camping sites, including the West End car park, Jimmy Armers Beach, Scarborough St, the South End Railway Station car park, and Pohowera (South Bay).

For more information go to kaikoura.govt.nz/rules-regs-licenses/responsible-camping