Ashburton council to review its Māori representation

Ashburton's representation review will look at the makeup of the district council.

The voice of mana whenua will be tackled in Ashburton District’s upcoming representation review.

“This reviews representation arrangements for the council, including the makeup of the council, Māori representation, boundaries, the number of elected members and community boards, and how they are elected,” democracy and engagement general manager Toni Durham said.

Other councils around the country already have mana whenua representation.

The passing of the Ngāi Tahu Representation Act last year empowered the iwi to select two regional councillors on Environment Canterbury with full voting rights.

The Selwyn District Council this month has formalised mana whenua representation with the selection of Megen McKay to represent Te Taumutu Rūnanga with speaking rights during council hui, and full voting rights on all council committees.

McKay holds extensive legal and governance experience as an independent hearing commissioner and was democratically selected by Te Taumutu Rūnanga.

Selwyn mayor Sam Broughton said appointments to committees, made by the council under the Local Government Act, are not a new thing.Selwyn has had an independent member on its Audit and Risk subcommittee since 2020 with full voting rights, he said.

LDR The Ashburton District's six-yearly representation review will look at representation arrangements for the council, including Māori representation.

“We’ve previously had mana whenua representatives on individual committees and projects over the past decade providing richer discussions, wider consideration and faster processes which together deliver better outcomes for Selwyn,” Broughton said.

The selection also follows the Future for Local Government Review recommendations to the Local Government Act to enable Te Tiriti-based appointments.

It also recommended lowering the threshold for Māori wards.

What direction Ashburton takes is still to be considered as work has only just commenced on the six-yearly representation review in Ashburton, with a first session held recently with the council, Durham, said.

Nelson City Council STV system explained - how to fill in your voting papers. (Supplied by Nelson City Council September 2022)

Public consultation will likely take place in 2024.

The council has already determined to retain the first past the post (FPP) electoral system for the next triennial local body elections in 2025.

The community still has an opportunity to ask for a change to change to the single transferable vote system, Durham said.

Electors have the right to demand a district-wide poll on which electoral system to use.

The request for a poll needs to be signed by at least 5% (currently 1308) of eligible electors and delivered to the council by December 11.