‘Bloody hell’: Rates bill rises by 100% for some Greymouth homeowners

Cobden left, Blaketown, front right, Greymouth, right rear, on the West Coast.

Greymouth rates have jumped up, to the shock of some households who face an increase of 100%.

The West Coast Regional Council approved a nearly 17% general rates rise in 2023-24, during a mid-year meeting.

But the rates bill reality for many households is much higher due to council levies on top of general rates.

These include individual special rating district flood protection schemes like the Greymouth floodwall, and the new combined district plan, the Te Tai o Poutini Plan (TTPP).

A Paroa ratepayer told Local Democracy Reporting that their fortnightly direct debit for regional council rates would increase by 100%.

The resident had been paying $25 a fortnight, but this would rise to $50 fortnightly for their new annual bill of $1174.

Only a few years ago, their annual regional bill was about $400, the resident said.

A retired couple living in semi-rural Gladstone is facing a 72% increase, with their weekly rates bill rising from $11 to $19.

A Greymouth household in Karoro is grappling with a 64% regional council bill increase. Their new annual bill of over $952, combined with their Grey District bill, means they will pay nearly $4820 in rates this financial year.

Google Maps The West Coast Regional Council headquarters in Greymouth.

Risk and Assurance Committee chairperson Frank Dooley acknowledged people might be shocked at the massive increase on their annual bill.

“What people will do is see the bottom line and compare it with what they paid last year and say 'bloody hell'. I understand that.”

The council had approved a general rates increase of 16.9%, but had also budgeted for a deficit of just under $2 million in 2023-24.

Dooley said the council had been in “a rating deficit” for years.

The “snowball effect” of continuing to borrow to cover it eventually had to be shouldered, he said.

Greymouth Star/Supplied Costs related to the new combined district plan, Te Tai o Poutini Plan, have contributed to rates increases in Greymouth.

“You can't continue to rate from a deficit… We had to apply an increase for both civil defence and the one district plan (TTPP).”

Dooley said the rates increase component for the TTPP was “still insufficient”.

“We've got all the responsibility around rating and collecting the money but we have no over control what's spent.”

He added the new council “had to face reality, bite the bullet and take it on the chin” by increasing rates.

“From my perspective it's not big enough. Once again we budgeted for a deficit of just under $2m.

“You cannot budget for a deficit year one year and expect to recover it the next year.”