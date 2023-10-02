Kaikōura harbour development likely to have seafood theme

The Kaikōura District Council is continuing to talk to interested parties for the Wakatu Quay development.

Kaikōura’s Wakatu Quay development is likely to have a seafood theme.

Kaikōura Marine Development Programme project lead Chris Sturgeon said a mixed-use development is being planned and it is likely to have a seafood theme, with a mix of hospitality, local artists, fishing and tourism businesses.

He said he hoped to build something future generations can be proud of.

“We are building something my children and grandchildren can see and will benefit the community.

“It could take five or 10 years, but this is a project with long-term intent.’’

He said work to break ground on the site is expected to begin by June next year.

The Kaikōura District Council has voted to take the lead on the development, following public consultation last month.

Around 230 submissions were received, with 83% giving their support to the council borrowing up to $800,000 if needed.

It will allow the council to unlock the remaining $7.3 million of a grant from the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment.

‘‘We are excited about the next stage and now we can start getting into it,’’ Sturgeon said.

Kaikoura District Council Concept designs for Wakatu Quay include space for public events and fishing.

Work will soon get under way on the detailed design, with site work expected to begin in May or June next year.

Sturgeon said the council is continuing to work with interested parties and he is hopeful of having a tenant ready to move in by mid-2025, in time for the summer of 2025/26.

But there will be no retail, as the council did not want to take away from the main shopping centre in Westend.

There was also the potential to hold market days on the site or celebrations around events like Matariki, with food caravans and buskers.

Supplied The development will have a seafood theme, project lead Chris Sturgeon says.

The council was also talking to Ngāti Kurī about how to incorporate a cultural narrative into the development.

‘‘We are keen to have a rūnanga presence on site and it would be good to have some kind of experience which talks about our history, both Māori and European,’’ Sturgeon said.

‘‘We want to have something which really represents Kaikōura and our history and how we can convey that to visitors, whether Kiwis or from overseas.’’

The council was granted $9.8 million from the Provincial Growth Fund in 2019 to revitalise the Wakatu Quay site as a commercial centre.

As the lead developer, the council would take on the risk, but also collect any returns from the development.

The council will now include a provision to borrow $800,000 in next year’s 2024/34 Long Term Plan.