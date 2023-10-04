New skatepark gives Motueka’s kids 'more extreme' fun

Motueka BMX biker Brodie Knox was a driving force in getting the skatepark upgraded.

Motueka’s new skatepark opened on Saturday, to the delight of the town’s skaters, young and old.

The upgraded skatepark will serve the town’s children for many years, said Vince Clayton from Hotel Motueka, which helped fund the project through the New Zealand Community Trust.

“[It’s] an investment in not just today’s kids, but the future youth coming through.”

Local parent Kelly Brockett was “so impressed” by the refurbishment.

“We have been here every day this week. The kids love it – and that’s five girls, aged from six to 12.”

The project has been in the pipeline since 2018 when a group of BMX riders approached Tasman District Council asking for something “a little more extreme” at the 21-year-old skate park.

Motueka Ward councillor Brent Maru acknowledged the efforts of the bikers before he cut the ribbon.

“This has taken a lot of persistence, [and] heaps and heaps of patience,” he said. “Without the support locally, this wouldn’t have happened.”

Local BMX biker Brodie Knox is one of the “squeaky wheels” who instigated the project and helped drive it forward.

“People are very satisfied with the area, being able to come down and get back on their boards and cruise around on the nice new smooth concrete.”

Chris Symes/Shuttersport Brodie Knox said the work on the skatepark was not finished and that he hoped to have a professional bowl installed in the future.

He said BMX and skateboarding having been growing in popularity since they became Olympic sports and hopes that the new facility will continue to foster the sports in Motueka.

The original facilities were very bike-focused, but the new additions are more accessible for skateboarders, roller-skaters, and those on scooters.

“Anyone can come down … it’s for the whole town, not just me on my BMX.”

But Knox said there was a lot of demand in the town to have a professional skating bowl installed, so that’s his next goal. “The bowl’s coming, we just need to put some more work in.”

Knox commended Dylan Galletly, who did a lot of the design work, and other skaters and bikers, including his brother Tyler, who helped the project come to fruition.

“There’s a lot of kids out there that just don’t have anything to do and now they’ve got something that they can come to and have a bit of a community.”

Friend Lucas Harris said Brodie and his brother Tyler have been integral in getting the project to this point, and building Motueka’s skating and BMX scene over the years.

“I don’t think half of us would be riding if it wasn’t for them.”

The skatepark upgrade cost $372,000. In addition to the $60k provided by Hotel Motueka via the New Zealand Community Trust, additional funding came from the Lottery Community Facilities Fund - $142k, Rātā Foundation - $80k, the Motueka Ward Reserves Financial Contributions - $50k, and the Motueka Community Board - $40k.