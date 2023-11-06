Iwi story to feature on ski field bridge

The new bridge will span the Manganui River 50 metres below.

‘Ruanuitanga’ will feature on one of the most-seen structures on Taranaki Maunga once a new 100 metre suspension bridge is completed.

A Ngāti Ruanui-commissioned artist has designed mast and balustrade panels on the Manganui Gorge bridge to mark the significance of Taranaki Maunga to iwi.

The footbridge is part of the Taranaki Crossing track upgrade and will link the mountain’s Plateau carpark with the ski field.

The bridge build began on Wednesday with karakia by Ngāti Ruanui on a site the iwi helped choose.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui deputy tumu whakaae Ngāpari Nui said construction came after two years of talks.

“We have been involved with the bridge design and location including key cultural considerations which will ensure an enduring legacy for all.”

“Projects like this are the blueprint for the future, working together to improve cultural connections along with enhancing the economic and tourist potential of the maunga,” said Nui.

Te Runanga o Ngati Ruanui/Supplied NgÄpari Nui says working together on the bridge brought both cultural and economic gains.

When the bridge tender was announced last year, rūnanga kaiwhakahaere Rachel Rae said all matters related to Taranaki Maunga were significant to the iwi.

“We are continuing to hold discussions to ensure a strong Ruanuitanga [Ngāti Ruanui culture] narrative and approach throughout the project and beyond.”

Ngāti Ruanui has owned the nearby Stratford Mountain House since 2010, both as a business investment and to have a presence on the tupuna maunga.

The bridge will be suspended 50 metres above the Manganui River from 22 metre towers leaning slightly into the gorge.

The $13.4 million Taranaki Crossing is a partnership between Ngā Iwi o Taranaki, Department of Conservation and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment to upgrade tracks and facilities on Taranaki Maunga.

The crossing project will see 25 kilometres of tracks improved to create a mix of short walks and longer tramps, and to minimise visitors’ environmental impact.

DOC’s Taranaki operations manager Gareth Hopkins said stakeholders at the site blessing included people from companies that will actually build the bridge.

“Partnership and meaningful engagement are key aspects of the Taranaki Crossing kaupapa.”

“Several Taranaki companies will be supporting the build, providing services including helicopter flights and materials and supplies like concrete and food.”

Wind and avalanche modelling have been factored in for the bridge to withstand 210km winds and last 100 years.

It will use 850m of steel support cables and 2800m of handrail infill cables, with 24 rock anchors.

The bridge will replace a short section of track which requires visitors to descend to the bottom of the gorge and has been prone to washouts and avalanche closures.

It is expected to be completed in April next year.

