Larger hot pools and spa proposed for Kaikōura’s waterfront

The Kaikōura Lions’ pool in 2009, seven-odd years before the earthquake fatally cracked it. A hot pools complex has been proposed to replace it.

A proposed hot pools and spa on Kaikōura's waterfront could be bigger than originally planned.

Kaikōura Springs Ltd wants to expand its proposed hot pools on the Esplanade to 3000m².

On Wednesday, the Kaikōura District Council agreed to publicly notify the expansion request.

A lease was granted to Kaikōura Springs Ltd last year to occupy 2400m² of reserve land while it developed a proposal for a hot pools, spa and wellness centre.

It is planned for the site of the former Kaikōura Lions Community Pool, which was destroyed in the 2016 earthquake.

The company has completed a feasibility study and developed a cultural narrative with Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura since the lease was granted, a report written by council chief executive Will Doughty said.

Kaikōura Springs Ltd had also run an architectural design competition to develop a concept design.

‘‘This work has highlighted an increasing market confidence and positive market demand for the development.’’

In the proposal presented to Wednesday’s council meeting, some of the original 2400m² land would be taken back to include in the council’s link pathway.

An additional area of 934m² would be added to the project site to extend it to 3000m².

Community facilities, including a toilet and shower block, playground and barbecue area, would need to be relocated at the developer’s expense, the report said.

Public consultation will be open from December 1 to January 22, before the council makes a final decision.