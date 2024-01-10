Challenging year for Nelson council as ‘costs explode’

Council chief executive Nigel Philpott wants to spend the next three years transforming the council.

An “explosion of costs” hasn’t stopped council staff from doing an “amazing job” at keeping the proposed rates increase low, says Nelson City Council’s chief executive Nigel Philpott.

Inflation, interest and insurance rates, and depreciation costs have gone “through the roof”, creating one of the most challenging Long Term Plans to put together in years, he said.

“Everybody wants everything, and nobody wants to pay rates, and that’s the challenge,” Philpott said.

“Finding the right balance.”

A business-as-usual approach to council services could have seen a rates hike of over 30 %.

Philpott said staff have had “a hell of a lot of work” going through 4500 budget lines to cut costs without cutting back services “too much”.

The council is proposing an 8.2% rates increase, along with a $330 annual charge for each household over the next 10 years to help fund the August 2022 storm recovery.

With much of the Long Term Plan work now done, Philpott said his focus for the next three years would shift to transforming the council.

“I really want to transform this organisation and the way we work, the way we operate, the way we deliver services.”

Lowering workplace stress for staff, efficiently delivering core services, and keeping in tune with the community are just some of the results he wanted to see for the council.

It appears that Philpott has already begun to leave his mark, despite being chief executive for only eight months.

A staff survey before he was hired revealed “a number of issues” that needed addressing, but now initial responses from a recent survey are providing “really nice feedback”, he said.

“We’re continuing to work on the workplace stress and slowly but surely improving conditions for staff,” Philpott said, though not “quick enough for my liking”.

The council has also made several achievements this year that he said are worth celebrating, including signing an agreement between the region’s iwi and councils, making a “brave” decision to transition away from commercial forestry, lodging a draft City and Regional Deal with the new coalition government, and maintaining a collegial council chamber.

But challenges remain for Nelson City Council, including the future of the “dark and dingy”, earthquake-prone Civic House, the Elma Turner Library which is “limping” along, and reinvigorating the central city.

Philpott believed the planned summit in March on revitalising the city centre would provide a critical opportunity to explore how the council, businesses, and the community can meet Nelson’s needs for the next decade.

“It’s going to be thinking about ‘What is the role for council in re-energising the city?’ We don’t do it all, but we facilitate,” he said. “That conversation with elected members, with civic leaders … will be a really important starting point.”

Local Democracy Reporting is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air