Mapua Boat Club gets council nod to make ramp bid

Tasman District Council has given Mapua Boat Club permission to apply for resource consent to build a boat ramp at Waterfront Park in Māpua.

"It's a small but not insignificant step," said club member Martyn Barlow after the decision was made at the December meeting of the full council. "It's not approval to build a boat ramp."

The move comes after boaties lost access to the club-built ramp at Māpua Wharf following a council decision in 2015 to restrict vehicle access to the increasingly busy area. Mapua Boat Club has been trying to get a replacement ramp ever since, launching concept plans in 2016 for the Waterfront Park site.

However, a masterplan for the area, which was adopted by the council in its previous term, does not include provision for a replacement boat ramp. Mapua Boat Club vowed at the time to keep fighting for a replacement community ramp.

Councillor Dean McNamara says the decision to grant landowner consent is permission for the boat club to apply for resource consent only.

The council decision this month to grant landowner permission came after multiple presentations in the public forum, including one by Barlow who said any concerns over the possible construction of a boat ramp in Waterfront Park would be dealt with during the consent process – if an application was lodged.

"I want to be very clear: the club's not asking for consent to build a boat ramp, it's simply asking for the landowner's approval ... to lodge a consent," Barlow told the councillors. "Giving approval as the landowner for the club to lodge a consent does not circumvent consent process."

Fellow boat club member Mike Kininmonth said he was making a "plea from the heart" to councillors on behalf of the club and the Tamaha Sea Scouts, who had also been affected by the restricted access to the boat club ramp. If something wasn't done for the sea scouts, they would be "squeezed down and we're going to lose the sea scouts".

Moutere-Waimea ward councillor Dean McNamara moved the resolution to grant landowner consent.

"This is not a decision about whether or not we build a boat ramp, whether or not you think they're going about it the right way, whether there will be a boat ramp ... nothing to do with that," McNamara said. "All we're granting them is permission to apply for a resource consent should they do so."

Fellow Moutere-Waimea ward councillor Christeen Mackenzie said it was one tick in "what might be a very long process but I think that we need to give the community the opportunity to actually progress along that pathway".

Mayor Tim King said he was clear "this is landowner consent not council approval".

"However, I do believe there will be people in the community, as they enter into the reserves management plan process, who will see it as 'the council has already taken a view' and I think that will be unfortunate," King said referring to a review of the Moutere-Waimea Ward Reserve Management Plan for which preliminary work is under way.

"What we've been asked to do ... is to give a landowner's permission for somebody else to apply for a consent," he said. "Whether they choose to apply for a consent, whether the consent is ultimately granted or not, what the consent contains, none of that is anything to do with us. At a point down the track, the council [has] to determine whether it wishes to make a submission on the said consent should it be applied for, which it may not."