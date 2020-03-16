Seven nominations received for Tasman District Council Motueka ward vacancy

A Motueka by-election will be held in May to fill a vacancy around the Tasman District Council table.

It is shaping up to be a seven-way contest for one vacant spot around the Tasman District Council table as a Motueka ward councillor.

When nominations closed at noon on Monday, seven names had been put forward to fill the extraordinary vacancy left by the resignation in early February of first-term councillor Claire Hutt.

The winner is to be decided via a postal vote in a by-election tipped to cost up to $50,000.

Council communications manager Chris Choat said the seven people nominated were Jennifer Beatson, Maxwell Clark, Tania Corbett, Barry Dowler, Nick Hughes, Elisabeth Siegmund and Gary Watson.

It is the second council term in a row that Motueka voters have faced a by-election. Former councillor Paul Hawkes sparked a by-election when he won a place around the table in the 2016 local body elections after already being appointed unopposed to the Motueka Community Board.

The 2020 by-election is due to be held on May 12.