Coronavirus: Dunedin chief executive takes salary cut during virus crisis

Dunedin council's chief executive – and her team – have offered to reduce their salaries as the city braces for the full impact of Covid-19.

First-term mayor Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins issued a statement hours before a lockdown was due to take effect, saying rates increases maybe be deferred until at least July 1, 2021.

He also confirmed chief executive Sue Bidrose would reduce her $444,000 annual salary by 15 per cent over the next six months, saving ratepayers $33,300. The executive leadership team members have all volunteered to reduce their salaries in the short term.

Last year Stuff revealed Bidrose asked not to be awarded a $57,000 pay rise, believing it would make her job "harder".

"It is an awkward thing to have to explain a large salary increase to my staff at the best of times," she said in a release email.

Hawkins noted that his salary was set independently by the Remuneration Authority each year, and he had written to the chair asking them not to review remuneration levels.

In lieu of that decision, he was donating to Women's Refuge each week.

He noted the rapidly changing world, and it was council's top priority to support a health-led response to the pandemic.

While the Government response was significant, people were anxious about paying bills, such as rates.

Councils were required to operate balanced budgets, and while this may change, current policy was not to borrow to cover operating expenses, he said.

To reduce rates to zero – forecast to be 6.5 per cent – the city would have to cut around $10m from next year's operating budget.

"That's more than just cancelling a few bits of work here and there."

And it would be impossible to do without laying off council staff.

Hawkins noted that major capital work projects, including the revitalisation of George St – the city's major shopping precinct – was debt funded under the long term plan.

Those plans would be paid off over a number of years, so even if they were deferred "it wouldn't make a significant difference to your rates bill for next year, or even the year after".

Delivering essential services was a priority for council staff, he said. That included drinking and wastewater, stormwater, transport and social housing.

The majority of council's staff would work from home, with staff in critical area – like water treatment – rostered in small teams.

"To everyone who is pitching in, no matter how large or small, to help those in your community – thank you," Hawkins said.

"To everyone feeling overwhelmed right now, know that we are all in this together and we will come out the other side."