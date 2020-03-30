Rates holiday on cards for Christchurch to help residents through coronavirus crisis

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel has said plans are afoot for a rates holiday to help residents during the coronavirus crisis.

Ratepayers in Christchurch are expected to benefit from a rates holiday as the city council looks to ensure people are not penalised if they struggle to pay.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel said the council was acutely aware of the problems people were facing, telling Stuff its "primary focus" was to help people struggling with bills during the coronavirus crisis.

The council will discuss options hammered out by senior leaders on Monday at a meeting on Thursday, which will be held by conference.

Earlier this month, six councillors called for the authority to ditch its proposed 4.65 per cent average rate increase and operate with a zero per cent rise instead.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Christchurch's stadium must continue despite economic fallout

* Christchurch City Council dissects budget to reduce rates hikes

* The coronavirus pandemic is slaying the economy - but it could get worse

* Coronavirus: Rates 'freeze' considered for Marlborough to reduce economic impact

Dalziel said they were "extremely mindful" businesses have had to shut down, that some staff are not being paid and that workers face uncertainty about their futures.

"We want to take pressure off people right now – the initial pressures are people worrying about going into arrears and about penalties being added.

"So what we've asked the staff to come back with is an initial response about how we get through this period where people may not be in a position where they can pay their rates."

Dalziel said the council would examine a range of options to give people instant reassurance.

"No one's going to send around the debt collectors, there isn't going to be any penalty while we sort things out."

The relief will be available for both residential and commercial ratepayers.

"At the moment the organisation has considerable flexibility around rates for residential, but there doesn't seem to be any flexibility for businesses and we want to make sure that flexibility is put in place urgently," Dalziel said.

"I would be expecting to see something that enabled people facing hardship to have the opportunity to defer payments at the moment.

"The last thing that we want is for people to be feeling pressure about knowing that a bill was about to come."