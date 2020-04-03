Contested plan for bus terminal on Auckland Māori land dropped

Auckland Council's plan for the city centre, including public transport, waterfront changes for the America's Cup, and green spaces.

﻿Contentious plans to shift Auckland's long-distance bus terminal out of SkyCity's Auckland complex and onto Māori-owned land have been dropped.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Whai Rawa reacted angrily in January when it learned Auckland Transport had for years been weighing up hapū-owned land on Beach Rd, and doing design work without informing them.

The hapū's commercial arm said it was pleased Auckland Transport had listened to its concerns, and discontinued the plan, which envisaged a new terminal operating by the end of the year.

None An artist impression of a possible future market on Ngati Whatua land on Beach Rd

Ngāti Whātua had its own plans for the site around the former Auckland Railway Station, and said the current SkyCity location of the terminal was the best.

"In comparison to its current site at SkyCity, a bus terminal at Beach Rd would not provide more capacity, would be more isolated from main public transport nodes and would cost the ratepayer," said Andrew Crocker, the chief executive.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Auckland's long-distance bus terminal at the Sky City complex on Hobson St.

Discussion has continued for six years by Auckland Council, and over the past three years by its transport agency, driven by SkyCity's desire to free itself of the planning requirement to house the terminal.

Auckland Transport spent $135,000 on design work related to the Beach Rd site, but Ngati Whatua became aware of it only in January when a reference was made in a public report to AT's board.

Documents obtained by Stuff showed Auckland Transport in 2015 settled on its proposed bus and train station at central Manukau as the best option to terminate long-distance buses in and out of Auckland.

Supplied/Auckland Transport One design option by Auckland Transport for a long-distance bus terminal on Ngati Whatua land in front of Auckland's former railway station

However, this fell through after opposition from the bus companies, and in late 2017 it focussed on the Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei-owned land.

SkyCity needs to obtain a change to the planning consent for it's downtown complex to free it from the obligation of housing terminal, allowing it to re-develop the Hobson St side of the building opposite the fire-damaged convention centre.

The casino and hotel operator has always public distanced itself from the terminal re-location work, and in March in a said it was not part of the current discussions.

Supplied/Jos Wheeler Andrew Crocker, CEO of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Whai Rawa

"SkyCity has investigated the implications for its resource consent if the terminal was relocated," it told Stuff in March in a statement.

Auckland Council confirmed it had had a "pre-application" (resource consent) meeting with the company.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei has a long-term vision for Te Tōangaroa including the Beach Rd site, said Crocker.

"Our vision and plan will transform the eastern end of the waterfront including the land that we own," said Crocker.

He said the hapū looked forward to working more collaboratively with Auckland Transport regarding areas of mutual interest for the betterment of all of Tāmaki.