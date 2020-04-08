Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel wants to take pay cut as coronavirus fallout grips city

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel will talk to the Remuneration Authority about a pay cut as the council also looks at a scrapping its rates increase this year.

Dalziel earns $195,000 a year and her salary, along with that of all local body politicians across the country, is decided by the Remuneration Authority.

NEWSLINE/CCC Chief executive Dawn Baxendale does not seem keen to take a pay cut as she is tasked with finding more than $20m in savings to balance the books if a rates rise is scrapped.

She said she wanted to understand authority's position on a mayoral pay cut before discussing figures. Her Auckland counterpart, Phil Goff, confirmed he too was open to reducing his salary.

Chief executive Dawn Baxendale was non-committal about cutting her $495,000 salary.

In a statement, she said she had an important job to do right now, and that was to provide detailed information for elected members so they were in a position to make decisions on the council's annual plan at the end of June.

When asked if her senior leadership team would take a pay cut, Baxendale said she has not had the chance to talk to them about it in detail, but all options would be looked.

Councils across New Zealand are facing massive budget hits and Christchurch City Council is no different.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Projects could be delayed and levels of service re-examined to help cut the planned rates rise.

The council is estimating the four-week lockdown will cost it $6 million as it expects to lose $9.4m in income, but save $3.4m in maintenance and operating costs.

However, the long-term impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the council is expected to be much greater as the dividends from its investment arm, Christchurch City Holdings Ltd (CCHL), are likely to drop.

In Auckland, along with Goff saying he was prepared to take a cut to his $296,000 salary, his council is cutting up to 1100 temporary or contract staff.

In Dunedin, city council chief executive Sue Bidrose will reduce her $444,000 annual salary by 15 per cent over the next six months, saving ratepayers $33,300. The executive leadership team members have volunteered to reduce their salaries in the short term. Dunedin mayor Aaron Hawkins is donating to Women's Refuge each week.

Dalziel said on Monday the council was "laser-focused" on scrapping this year's planned rates rise to help people get through the coronavirus crisis.

Baxendale will likely be tasked with saving an estimated $23 million, expected to come from cutting day-to-day spending and deferring projects.

The plan comes just days after councillors approved a scheme to give those hit hardest an extra six months to pay their rates.

The council agreed the payment holiday on Thursday for homeowners who had lost their job or seen incomes fall by at least 20 per cent; businesses losing 30 per cent or more will also be eligible.

Under the proposed annual plan, homeowners would see rates rise 2.74 per cent on average, about $1.46 a week or $75.92 a year for the average $500,000 house.

Businesses face a 4.74 per cent rise – a $10.85 hit in the pocket each week on average, or $564.20 a year.