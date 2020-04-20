Motueka by-election candidates outline views on TDC priorities post-lockdown

Voting papers for a Tasman District Council Motueka ward by-election should start arriving in electors' letterboxes from Monday.

Seven candidates are standing in the by-election, which is to be decided via a postal vote that closes at noon on May 12. The winner will fill an extraordinary vacancy on the council created by the resignation in early February of first-term councillor Claire Hutt. A leaflet containing candidate profile statements is to be delivered with the voting papers. Those profile statements are also available on the tasman.govt.nz website.

To complement those profiles and recognise the extraordinary circumstances created by the coronavirus pandemic, Stuff asked each of the candidates: "Once the Covid-19 lockdown ends, what should the Tasman District Council priorities be for the Motueka ward?"

Here are their responses:

Jennifer Beatson

Jennifer Beatson.

The council priorities should be getting the local economy up and running. Champion and encourage local industry. Invite businesses to the table, ask for their solutions to counter the closed borders. Continue to ensure community wellbeing. Utilise the community groups who can get support to our most vulnerable. Make our recreational spaces and library safe for us to use. Focus on the essentials such as the stormwater upgrade and push the new library down the list, review the design post-pandemic. Talk to the community. Model the leadership example set by central government. Even with the toughest of conversations, be honest and transparent. As we move out of lockdown, take the opportunity to look at what really matters for our community. This is a chance to reset, to innovate, be progressive and ensure our region comes out the other side not only stronger but better.

Maxwell Clark

JOE LLOYD/STUFF Maxwell Clark.

Family and friends living in Motueka have advised me what is needed in Motueka ward is someone who will stand up in the council chamber to represent THEIR needs. We are in unprecedented times and the council needs to be willing to look at new and innovative ways to move forward. The economy is in free fall, ratepayers are losing their jobs and the council should not spend more money and load debt on the current and the next generation of ratepayers. It has never been a more crucial time for the council to concentrate on core services and put a stop to the excessive spending, regular, massive cost blowouts on the Lee Valley dam. The dam is totally unaffordable and will cripple the TDC with debt. TDC should allocate funding to progress core service projects in the Motueka ward: flooding, library, High St roading. I appreciate your support.

Tania Corbett

Tania Corbett.

Building regional resilience should be a fundamental priority of the TDC in the wake of the Covid-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown. Being situated in Te Tau Ihu (top of the south) surrounded by mountains and in close proximity to native forests, agricultural lands, pristine rivers and tidal seas puts our Motueka ward in a more privileged position than many others in Aotearoa with regards to accessibility of resources for self-reliance. In my opinion, what we need to further develop in order to face future widespread adversity and unprecedented collective challenges are the knowledge, skills, cultural understandings and networks that will enable us to work collaboratively, utilising our strengths to ensure the wellbeing of our people and the sustainability of our ecosystems. To do this, I believe, we need to embrace a greater sense of community, taking conscientious care of our kāinga (collective village) and of our whānau whānui (village constituents).

Barry Dowler

MARION VAN DIJK/STUFF Barry Dowler.

The Tasman District Council is as named, a district council, so any decisions on priorities must include all 17 settlements in the district and rural landowners. For Motueka itself, continuation of all essential services, getting the contractors and sub-contractors back on board as soon as possible to keep maintenance up on all non-essential services (park and reserves etc) so costs do not blow out later on. With the zero rate increase (but not including inflation) passed on April 9, the only other things to look at would be projects that could be deferred out one or two years, an example being the new Motueka Library. That would, of course, depend on conditions in the contract if it has already been signed. Certainly some hard decisions to be made. The experience I have is crucial for this work.

Nick Hughes

JOE LLOYD/STUFF Nick Hughes.

Hello Motueka. My personal response is that this should start at home. We need to spend what we have locally. It is local businesses and local suppliers that will be suffering, especially heading into winter .Council will have to be prudent with any monetary offers. But people struggling with mortgage payments and rates on top could be offered some form of payment plan to help. Motueka I believe is unique as far as housing issues are concerned i.e low wages vs high property prices. Making affordable living a priority for those not fortunate enough to reside here by a lifestyle choice . This urgently needs to be addressed. Council need to adopt a 'How can we help attitude' and encourage development not hinder with red tape and revenue grabbing. Maybe a morale boosting festival could be organised to celebrate coming out of Covid-19. Kind regards.

Elisabeth Siegmund ﻿

Elisabeth Siegmund.

How can one person know what a community's priorities are without asking the community? So I did via an overnight survey. Overwhelmingly, the community wants out of the dam that provides zero benefits to them. The sadness, annoyance, worry and anger over rising costs triggering rates increases was clearly stated; closely followed by similar feelings over freedom camping. It was wonderful to see that empathy is alive and well with plenty of heartwarming suggestions to support local businesses to get back on their feet – probably the most realistic option, at this stage. I think freedom camping should be outlawed in one fell swoop. Design issues with the new library and, of course, High St also made it onto the list, including the lack of maintenance of berms and footpaths. The continued lack of transparency is creating a feeling of "where are we headed" with suggestions for recording council meetings.

Gary Watson

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Gary Watson.

Once the Covid-19 lockdown ends, TDC with NCC should support a "Buy local – Shop Kiwi" campaign to help local businesses get back on their feet. Businesses create the wealth for our society by employing locals, paying wages, GST and taxes. We cannot do anything without money being generated. TDC must reduce its own costs, restructure the dam finances, bring forward some urgent important projects and use local companies for contracts to help stimulate the economy. TDC needs to stop all the unnecessary red tape and costly hurdles that hurt businesses and ratepayers. I am the only candidate with the proven skills and experience to manage large amounts of money wisely, to look after the district's interests and handle the very big challenges ahead. I am committed to getting our community back on its feet, reducing TDC debt, provide clear leadership and move forward the way you want.