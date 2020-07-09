A local board for Golden Bay may come with $75 targeted rate hike

A consultation document on the possibility of a local board for Golden Bay is open for submissions until August 14.

A proposed switch in Golden Bay from a community board to a local board may come with $75 per-property targeted rate increase, according to a consultation document.

The information is contained in a report by the Local Government Commission called Option of a Golden Bay local board, which was released on Monday and is open for submissions until August 14. That document also outlines estimated annualised additional indirect costs of $190,000, which the commission believes should be funded via general rates across Tasman District.

In a statement, the Working Group for a Golden Bay Local Board, which is behind the proposal, says the consultation document represents “a good basis for the upcoming discussions with the Golden Bay community about community-level democracy”.

“We are appreciative of the considerable work done by the commission, especially in establishing the likely costs.”

Supplied Port Tarakohe is one of the commercial assets for which the working group would like a local board to have decision-making responsibility.

The governance and support costs “will be a key issue for this community”.

“As the commission points out in its document, the [Tasman District] Council has the legal ability to determine the targeted rate for these costs to the Golden Bay community,” the working group says. “The commission has made an excellent start with the work it has done in establishing what these costs should be, but we believe only direct pressure from Wellington will ensure TDC charge our community in a fair and equitable manner.”

The suggestion of an additional targeted rate of $75 per household “given our community’s low average income (one of the lowest in NZ, and less than the Tasman average), may be unacceptable to some members of the Golden Bay community”.

“We see merit in the argument that as many of these responsibilities are transferred from TDC’s Richmond base ... rather than incremental services, there is scope to absorb more of the direct costs in the general rate,” the statement says.

Cherie Sivignon/Stuff As many responsibilities are transferred from TDC’s Richmond base, there is scope to absorb more of the direct costs for a local board in the general rate, says the working group.

In its consultation document, the commission says that if it does decide to develop a “reorganisation plan” for a Golden Bay local board, it suggests a board comprising five elected members and the current two ward councillors as appointed members would be appropriate.

On the basis of five elected members, the Remuneration Authority provided an indicative​ assessment​ for Golden Bay local board remuneration totalling $75,040 a year, compared with $32,756 for the community board.

The working group says it agrees with the suggestion of five elected members and the higher remuneration as appropriate “given local board members will have greater responsibilities than community board members”.

“We also accept the commission’s proposal that the local community pick up this cost,” the working group says. “This would require an annual increase in the Golden Bay targeted rate of approximately $15 per annum for each Golden Bay household.”

Alden Williams/Stuff Residents of Takaka and other settlements in Golden Bay may be governed by a local board if a proposal before the Local Government Commission is supported and implemented.

The commission’s recommendation of a full-time support officer “is sensible and in line with our thoughts”.

“However, the commission’s costing of $240,000 for this one position needs to be reviewed in light of Golden Bay’s lower levels of remuneration and living costs, and the somewhat limited responsibilities the commission is proposing for the board,” the working group says.

With regard to those responsibilities, the working group suggests the commission may be taking an “overly cautious approach ... due to this being the first application for a local board outside the Auckland area”.

“Although the commission recommends a local board is responsible for many of Golden Bay’s community assets, it proposes only an advocacy role for others – particularly ‘commercial assets’ – Port Tarakohe, Takaka Aerodrome and the two campgrounds [Pohara and Collingwood],” the working group says. “We believe integration of these assets into a Golden Bay local board’s three-year plan is vital for ensuring efficient, sustainable development whilst respecting the Bay’s unique and special culture and environment.”

LUZ ZUNIGA/STUFF Minister of Conservation Eugene Sage and local iwi led the opening of a new Golden Bay eco-sanctuary in January 2020.

TDC community relations manager Chris Choat said the council needed more time to review the consultation document before it could comment.

The submission form in the document asks respondents to tick one of three options:

Support the option of a Golden Bay local board;

Support the option of a Golden Bay local board and a local board or boards elsewhere in Tasman District;

Support the retention of existing arrangements i.e. community boards in Golden Bay and Motueka.

Following the close of submissions on August 14, a hearing is scheduled for September with a final decision due in November.