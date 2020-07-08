Marian Hobbs slams dementia rumour as Otago Regional Council drops her as chair

Marian Hobbs argues moves to push her out of the Otago Regional Council chair role are related to her views on water reform. (File photo)

Former Labour Cabinet minister Marian Hobbs has rejected a rumour she has dementia as councillors voted to remove her as chair of the Otago Regional Council.

The extraordinary meeting began on Wednesday morning with dozens of Hobbs’ supporters, including some with placards highlighting environmental issues, singing a waiata.

It ended in chaos, with shouts of shame and the meeting being adjourned as people from the gallery were ejected.

Cr Michael Laws chaired the meeting, which had one item of business: to consider the removal of the chairwoman.

Laws warned members of the gallery interjecting at the start of the meeting to behave, and later extended Hobbs’ speaking time.

Hobbs, 72, said it had been a long 21 days since the call to remove her as chairwoman began.

She understood most councillors wanted her removed for several reasons, including her closeness to central Government, the possibility of bringing in a commissioner, her age, and an unfounded rumour she had dementia.

She told the meeting the rumour originated in the Oamaru area.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The Otago Regional Council headquarters are based in Dunedin.

Those opposing Hobbs argued their concerns related to governance, and included Hobbs bypassing the council and seeking support directly from the environment minister's office.

Hobbs maintained the current tension was because the majority of councillors were ignoring the need for water reform.

The councillors who rejected water reforms were the same ones ho wanted her removed, she said.

Long-serving councillor Michael Deaker, who supported Hobbs’ removal, praised her speech but said the council needed leadership that was about the greater council, and not the individual.

He acknowledged the challenge Hobbs faced, but said her efforts had not been enough.

Laws said the council had not walked away from Hobbs, but she had walked away from the council.

Cr Bryan Scott said no chair would be perfect, and they should not be expected to be during these challenging times.

He noted the council had asked Hobbs to work closely with central Government, which she had done.

Hobbs previously warned that if the regional council continued to ignore National Policy Statements, it could go the way of Environment Canterbury, which had its elected members replaced by commissioners in 2010.

''If I had gone quietly, the many citizens hoping for environmental improvements in Otago would have been told in whispers that I was too old, too stressed,” she wrote in a report for a previous meeting.

She told councillors in June: ''If we are the environmentalists that many of you claim you are around this table, if you do care about water, than we will get a regional policy statement in place by the end of this year, and no reneging.”

The statement was rejected by councillors, including Laws, who labelled her concerns over water as a work of fiction.

Documents obtained by Cr Hilary Calvert through an Official Information Act request show Hobbs sent Environment Minister David Parker an email alleging Federated Farmers was working ''to stop the work on water in Otago''.

The motion to remove Hobbs as chair was passed 9-2 (Hobbs abstained from the vote).

Protesters yelled “shame on you” at councillors as the motion was passed.

Cr Andrew Noone was then confirmed as chairman by 10 votes to two.