Auckland Budget: Rates rise feedback leaves councillors with big call to make

OPINION: Auckland councillors hoping that submissions from the public would provide a clear steer on raising rates next week have been disappointed.

The council’s Emergency Budget is being re-shaped to accommodate a $525 million revenue hit due to Covid-19, and new pressure from the $224m cost of urgently boosting water supply to counter the drought.

Councillors have to choose between the previously proposed 3.5 per cent rise to general rates, a 2.5 per cent option they offered as Covid-19 began to hit – and a significant, organised call for a rates freeze.

The formal feedback process delivered an almost even split between those choices, even though a freeze had been argued against in consultation by the council because of the impact on services and amenities.

The split represented the views of nearly 35,000 submitters, 28 per cent of them using feedback forms supplied by the low-rate lobby Auckland Ratepayers Alliance, boosting support for a freeze or cut.

A parallel opinion survey of 4000 by Colmar Brunton for the council did not offer a freeze option, and 51 per cent backed 2.5 per cent, 38 per cent went for 3.5 per cent, and 11 per cent did not know.

The quandary for councillors is that while those numbers tilt in favour of a lower rates rise, that will cut deeper into service, facility and infrastructure spending, and constrain rate revenue into the future.

Auckland Council/Supplied A graph showing feedback on rates rises from consultation on Auckland Council's 2021 Emergency Budget

Doing the right thing for Auckland in the long run, or the right thing by reflections of public opinion at present, is not an easy political choice.

Auckland has big needs due to growth, a past underspend on infrastructure for public transport, water and wastewater, and now the burden of accelerating water supply projects to curb the drought impacts.

The difference in an average residential rate between 2.5 per cent and 3.5 per cent is 48 cents a week, but it cuts revenue by $17m and the ability to borrow and build, by $61m.

Those cuts apply every year into the future, unless the council at some point opted to do a “catch-up” increase, such as making next year’s proposed 3.5 per cent, a 4.5 per cent rise.

Auckland Council/Supplied A breakdown of feedback demographics on Auckland Council's 2021 Emergency Budget

In deciding what to do, councillors are obliged to consider the result of public consultation, but are not bound by it.

Ultimately, they will decide what they think is best, and face any consequences in the 2022 elections.

The messages are different from different parts of the region.

Todd Niall/Stuff Auckland mayor Phil Goff faces the toughest budget since election in 2016

Long-disgruntled Rodney, part of which sought once to break away from Auckland Council, showed the greatest backing for tough measures, with 46 per cent backing either a rates freeze or a reduction.

In some of the less-well off wards, such as Henderson-Massey in the west, and in the south, Manurewa, Mangere-Otahuhu and Otara-Papatoetoe showed greatest support for the 2.5 per cent option.

There has not been a budget in Auckland Council’s 10-year history as challenging as this one, in the past it has been a question of how much more can be done, not how much less.

The outcome of that political juggling act will be known, on Thursday July 16.