Gore District Council adopts annual plan after errors caused postponement

Gore District Council chief executive Steve Parry said the postponement was in part caused by the February floods and Covid-19. [File photo]

After a rates calculation error caused a postponement, the Gore District Council has adopted its draft annual plan and confirmed a rates increase.

The plan had been pulled from the agenda of an extraordinary council meeting on June 30 after errors were found in the way rates increases were calculated.

At a second extraordinary meeting on Tuesday, chief executive Steve Parry said it was unusual circumstances they had not struck before, with the disruptions of the February floods and Covid-19 in part to blame for the postponement.

The recommendation that the draft Annual Plan 2021 be adopted was carried, with Cr John Gardyne against, and the recommendation for the rate’s resolution was passed with a majority vote, and councillors Gardyne and Stewart MacDonell against.

The meeting agenda says the proposed rates increase for the third year of the council’s 10-Year Plan was initially 4.53 per cent.

“Prior to Alert Level 4 of Covid-19 restrictions, the council was looking at a proposed rates increase of 6.7 per cent. After extensive fine-tuning of the budget, savings were able to be identified to enable the rates increase to be minimalised.”

As a result, the increase will now be 2.84 per cent.

At the initial meeting on June 30, Parry said the council did not detect the mistakes in the plan because of the absence of a chief financial officer for the past four months, the February floods and the Covid-10 pandemic.