Special committe formed to ponder Taupō councillor's racial slur

A Taupō district councillor’s racial slur cannot be considered by his council peers because so many have complained about it.

Sounding a note of caution about council debt on June 30, councillor John Boddy referred to himself as the “n... in the woodpile.”

At the time of the incident Taupō District Council chief executive Gareth Green and nine councillors lodged complaints about the use of the term.

The council has 11 councillors including the deputy mayor.

Now it must establish an ad hoc code of conduct committee because under the council’s code neither complainants nor respondent should take part in proceedings in a decision-making capacity.

Taupō’s Deputy Mayor Christine Rankin and two non-elected members from a council committee could be on that panel.

READ MORE:

* Councillor says no negative feedback from n-word

* Conduct complaint follows racial slur metaphor



The committee will consider the findings of an independent investigator into the incident – if the investigator deems the complaint is ‘material’ and should be taken further.

Council officers have recommended that next Tuesday’s full meeting of council appoints Rankin to the ad hoc committee along with the two independent members of TDC’s risk and assurance committee, Anthony Byett and Danny Loughlin.

Absent from the suggested names is Mayor David Trewavas, who after the incident, while noting Boddy apologised immediately at the time, appeared on Te Ao Maori News calling for the “harshest penalty to be put in place” following proper process.

On Tuesday, Trewavas felt those suggested would look at the issue from a “neutral position” with Rankin’s absence from the June 30 meeting helping ensure “she would be completely independent as well.”

Kirsty Trueman, the other councillor absent on June 30 along with Rankin, lodged a complaint after watching livestream footage and reading of the incident on Stuff , said Tina Jakes, TDC head of democracy, governance and venues.

In her report recommending names for the ad hoc committee for the July 28 council meeting, Jakes noted that the independent investigator was still in the process of conducting their preliminary assessment.

While a finding that the breach was non-material would obviate the need for a committee hearing, she recommended that the council establish a committee “to ensure the matter is dealt with as soon as possible in the event that the investigator finds the breach is material.”

The council has not provided to Stuff an expected completion date for the independent investigator’s report.