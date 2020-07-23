Ōtorohanga District Council aims to put some Buzz into its long term plan

The Kiwiana capital now has the most New Zealand of icons in pride of place.

The giant-sized Buzzy Bee is being deployed by the Ōtorohanga District Council into rural communities to sting some interest into something that often struggles to create a buzz - its long term plan.

Mayor Max Baxter said the council had secured rights to use the much-loved Kiwi toy brand, now 80-years-old, to help market the district over the next decade.

The agreement with Buzzy Bee’s brand owner, Lion Rock, came after Baxter was interviewed by a university student researching his thesis on Kiwiana.

SUPPLIED Buzzy Bee is on a 10-year deployment mission to help market the Ōtorohanga district, the Kiwiana capital of the world.

“He contacted me about Ōtorohanga being the Kiwiana capital of New Zealand and then put me in contact with Wendie Hall at Lion Rock, which has the Buzzy Bee (brand) rights across the world.”

Baxter and Hall discussed how Buzzy Bee could be marketed as an opportunity to promote Ōtorohanga.

The mayor thought it would be a unique tool to engage the public over its long term plan.

“So two months ago we signed a contract with Lion Rock, which has given Ōtorohanga District Council exclusive rights to the Buzzy Bee brand for the next 10 years.

Stuff Everyone remembers when Prince William was given a Buzzy Bee to play with during his visit to New Zealand in 1983.

“We can’t sell anything with the brand but we can market it, as an iconic piece of Kiwiana and we’ve decided to take that opportunity.”

Buzzy Bee will be used over the coming weeks to raise public interest in the long term plan, pre-consultation process.

“People think about legislation and bureaucracy and become bored, so we thought if this could be something light-hearted, people might engage a bit more.”

Baxter said the brand rights cost $1500 a year which would be “pretty minimum” in an annual budget of about $20m.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Mayor Baxter says Buzzy Bee will eventually get a new paint job and any repairs to keep him buzzing around town.

Lion Rock Executive Director Wendie Hall said the company was keen to support the council’s vision to make Ōtorohanga a destination for visitors to understand what it means to be a Kiwi.

“Buzzy Bee has withstood the test of time, having first been invented in 1940, this year marks his 80th birthday.

“He is a true symbol of resilience, and resilience is something Kiwis are well known for.”

Buzzy Bee is also symbol of our ability to be innovative, she said.

SUPPLIED The Jim Barker Memorial Playground in Ōtorohanga boasts a water play feature, carousel, monkey bars, a flying fox, Buzzy Bee sculptures and Kiwiana themed toilets. It opened in 2018.

“The toy was originally made out of furniture table balustrade cut-offs and another toy, Merry Lou, was made from door handles.”

Hall hoped it would inspire Kiwis to continue coming up with innovative ideas for the future.

“What Lion Rock loves about the relationship with Ōtorohanga District Council, is the opportunity to align the brand with the culture of innovation, as New Zealanders around the country strive to make their way in what is now the Covid world.”

Lion Rock donated the giant Buzzy Bee toy to Ōtorohanga, separate from its brand lease agreement.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Mayor Baxter and Buzzy Bee outside the Ōtorohanga train station. There are a few large Buzzy Bees around New Zealand, this one was thought to be about 20 years old and was donated to the Ōtorohanga District Council by Lion Rock.

Hall thought it might be 20-25 years old and had been used by other lease holders over the years.

It arrived in time to make its debut in the town’s Christmas parade in 2019.

Buzzy Bee normally takes pride of place outside the council’s office, facing the town’s main street.

But over the next couple of weeks the bee will be towed to 14 drop-in sessions the council has planned for rural communities, as part of the pre-consultation phase of the long term plan.

Formal consultation won’t start until March next year.

SUPPLIED Buzzy Bee and mayor Baxter outside the Arohena Hall, during one of the 14 drop-in sessions organised to generate interest in the long term plan.

“What normally happens with long term plans, is that the staff write it up, give it to councillors, it’s approved and it goes out to the public to say, this is what’s happening,” Max Baxter said.

“What we want to do is start the discussion with the community first, then take it to councillors and then the staff to come back to us with a final plan.”

Baxter said the council would look after Buzzy Bee, sand it back, give it a new coat of paint and make any repairs needed.

“We want to totally pay respect to the history of Buzzy Bee as an iconic Kiwi toy, and we all remember Prince William playing with one when he visited New Zealand.”

Baxter said there were future plans to use Buzzy Bee as a marketing tool to bring more people into Ōtorohanga.

Council staff were now wearing Buzzy Bee T-shirts which were becoming popular with the public.

“Under our agreement, we can’t sell stuff (Buzzy Bee products) but we can use the T-shirts as part of our effort for public engagement.

“I wouldn’t rule out though, having Buzzy Bee T-shirt Fridays, just to promote our town and show who we are as a council.”