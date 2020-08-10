Coronavirus: Why is rush-hour traffic flowing better after Covid-19 lockdown?

Traffic pollution measurements in Auckland since Level 4 restrictions were eased on Tuesday have shown levels soaring even higher than those before lockdown, NIWA air quality scientists say.

Auckland’s traffic is largely back at pre-Covid-19 levels, but there remains a mystery about why the morning rush-hour is less congested.

Data gathered by Auckland Transport (AT) shows the only exception in the rebound of daily volumes, is in traffic heading in and out of the downtown area.

However the agency said the peak two-hour period on weekday mornings was still below “normal” and it did not take much of a dip in volume, to make a big difference to traffic flow.

“In holiday periods just a 10-15 per cent drop in volume can bring a 15-20 per cent benefit in travel times,” said Miguel Menezes, AT’s Technical Lead in Network Optimisation.

Todd Niall/Stuff Afternoon peak-hour traffic on Auckland's northwestern motorway SH16 – the PM peak is back to “normal”.

Menezes said the morning dip was probably a combination of people working from home, or being more flexible and starting work later.

The morning difference is so marked that AT has allowed road work sites to expand their work areas slightly, to give them more space.

Data measured at 32 intersections showed traffic in and out of the CBD running between 82-85 per cent of “normal” levels, while across the region it was within a few percentage points of pre-Covid levels.

Saturday traffic was up to 9 per cent above prior levels, especially in west and central Auckland.

Supplied/Stuff A graph showing the number of passengers using different modes of public transport.

Menezes said traffic flow benefited not just from lower volumes, but also a reduced chance of “stop and go” jams, which can be “catastrophic” for delays.

The rise of public transport use is levelling out slightly at around 80 per cent of pre Covid-19 levels, with tertiary students now returning to normal, but smaller increases are still expected.

“Train numbers are still slightly more than a week ago, there’s still a bit of reluctance to get out and about but we hope to see a steady rise,” said Stacey van der Putten, AT’s Metro General Manager.

Van der Putten put the shortfall down to people working from home, although a sign of growing numbers commuting was the return of park and ride facilities being full at the end of July.

Todd Niall/Stuff Empty motorways like Auckland’s northwestern on day one of Level 4 lockdown, are now a distant memory

”If people had the ability to work a day or so from home, that all adds up,” she told Stuff.

The absence of a large number of international students, unable to enter the country due to border closures, has also made a difference to patronage.

AT said there were 116,000 international students in the city in 2019 and a large number had been public transport users.

The drop in public transport patronage will hit AT’s revenue, but the recovery from lockdown has been quicker than the agency had expected.