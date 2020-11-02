Auckland Council super city merger not perfect but 'better' than what came before

Watch: Residents from the four corners of the super city have their say on whether things are better or worse under Auckland Council.

To judge whether Auckland’s 10-year-old local body amalgamation has worked, it is important to remember why it was done, and contrary to popular belief it was not to lower rates from their 2009 levels.

The Royal Commission on Auckland Governance was focussed on lifting the region’s economic and social progress, and was unequivocal in its view after 18 months of hearings and deliberation.

“Auckland’s (eight councils) lack the collective sense of purpose, constitutional ability and momentum to address issues effectively for the overall good of Auckland,” it found.

“Messy and inefficient urban growth, infrastructure constraints and social disparity and poor urban design are all areas highlighted by the commission for urgent attention.”

The fragmented regional leadership needed to be improved, to tackle major growth challenges such as public transport, how far the city should sprawl, infrastructure, and how it should all be paid for.

David White/Stuff Auckland now has the country's only integrated public transport system in the country.

Auckland had a regional council (ARC) for planning, the environment and most transport, with four cities – North Shore, Auckland, Waitakere and Manukau, and the districts of Rodney, Papakura and Franklin.

ARC’s effort to construct a growth plan, constraining sprawl and boosting density had been challenged by the locally focussed cities and districts.

“We saved ourselves about $20 million in legal fees where the ARC was suing the seven other councils, or they were suing the ARC over its plans,” said Len Brown, the first mayor of a united Auckland.

When it came to rates bills, it was never about paying less than pre-amalgamation, but about getting better value and genuine progress in return.

Jarred Williamson/Stuff Len Brown was the inaugural mayor of Auckland Council serving two terms until stepping down in 2016.

Auckland Transition Agency (ATA), which spent 18 months designing a single council, with major agencies, out of the parts of the eight predecessors, said it expected $95 million savings in year one.

A 2005 report by AUT’s Policy Observatory, found savings of $159 million over four years, and the council in October said annual running costs would now have been $316 million higher, without amalgamation.

The ATA turned what it said would be a 6 per cent rate rise in 2011, based on previous councils’ budgets, into a 3.9 per cent average rise, and the increases have run at 2.5-3.5 per cent annually since.

Some felt the pain more than others, as differing ratings systems and ways of charging for water and rubbish collections, were merged into a single system, with 125,000 facing phased-in, double-digit rises.

Jason Oxenham/Stuff Auckland’s big rate rise protests pre-dated amalgamation, this one in 2003 against the former regional council ARC.

In addition, a regional fuel tax of 11.5 cents a litre began in 2018, and two additional targeted rates for environmental programmes were added in 2017.

A constant challenge to Auckland Council budgets remains the pace of growth, with the city expanding by more than the entire population of Hamilton, in the past decade, to approach 1.7 million.

In contrast to the “messy urban growth” prior to 2010, Auckland Council delivered the statutory requirement of creating both a 30-year vision, and a “spatial plan” – The Unitary Plan – focussed on higher-density housing creating a “compact city”.

“The Auckland Unitary Plan took only 18 months to develop for notification and that was exceptional given the enormity of the task,” said AUT.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Higher density housing such as at Hobsonville Point became more widely encouraged under the Unitary Plan.

“It is quite clear it (Unitary Plan) is making a big impact on the Auckland landscape and will help with the solution of the housing crisis,” said Penny Hulse, a former two-term deputy mayor who oversaw the work.

“If we hadn’t moved as bravely as we did – we wouldn’t be looking at the level of housing building that we are seeing at the moment,” she said.

In the year to August, 14,345 consents for dwellings had been issued, a near record for the region, and the proportion of traditional standalone homes had fallen to 40 per cent.

New infrastructure has been a visible result of the simpler governance structure in Auckland, even if some began prior to amalgamation, such as the evolution and electrification of commuter rail.

Brown’s two-term focus on getting the $4.5 billion City Rail Link started, despite initial government reluctance, will be a legacy which only history will be able to record as transformational.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Twin rail tracks will run from Britomart Train Station through the $4.5 billion City Rail Link due to open in 2024.

Unity helped Brown achieve a unique,10-year agreement with the government on transport projects, with full-funding of the list, achieved under his successor Phil Goff.

Goff and Hulse presided over the decision to accelerate major infrastructure that will clean up the harbours by accelerating the separation of sewerage and storm water networks.

South-eastern Auckland is finally getting a rapid-transit style busway and cycleway, light rail which Auckland Transport had begun, has stalled after being taken over by the government.

That an outdoor hose-ban is in place for the first time ever, after unprecedented drought, may have tipped the previously high-regard in which council-owned Watercare was held by many.

David White/Stuff The dry bed of the Lower Nihotupu water storage dam in Auckland's Waitakere Ranges as drought bites on June 22.

The CCO review report found that initially all the city’s local boards had wanted Watercare left as it was.

“It is seen to be a CCO that is performing well and delivers a consistently high-quality service for Auckland,” said one of the boards, to reviewers.

However, at the tail end of the CCO reviewers’ work, the impact of the drought began to emerge.

“Many considered Watercare unprepared for such an event, and that some foresight in the form of extra capacity into the network would have made these restrictions unnecessary,” said the review.

Watercare/Supplied Watercare is taking water from Western Springs lake for commercial use as a drought response.

“Watercare and the council had no joint response plan, as might be expected, (including water restrictions, which require council approval), indicating a lack of communication and co-ordination.”

A $224 million acceleration of water production, and some quickly-negotiated access to more Waikato River water, will put Auckland’s water supply back on track next year, by the largely self-funded unit.

Watercare is reviewing its own drought management process, with a report due soon.

A key failing by the former councils, identified by the Royal Commission, remains unresolved – “community engagement is poor.”

Ciara Pratt/Stuff Local boards want a bigger voice – Waitakere Ranges chair in 2013, Sandra Coney speaks at a protest.

While the 21-member governing body is making headway on the big stuff, tension and frustration remains in some parts of the city over the effectiveness of the 21 community-level local boards.

The boards have pushed from the early days, for more discretionary spending, and a review of the council’s five major agencies, such as Auckland Transport, found its engagement a weakness.

A three-year pilot scheme on Waiheke Island to give the local board more influence and improve relationships is due to end soon, and a midway report showed significance improvement.

Headland Sculpture/Stuff Charlie Brown said people could access Fullers Ferry timetables far quicker using the app, with less clicks than going to Fullers' website.

David Shand, one of three royal commissioners who recommended a single unitary council for Auckland, said in general it has worked.

“A lot of people are probably critical of it, but you have to look at the counter-factual – what if we didn’t have the Auckland Council?” Shand told Stuff.

“Some think everything was fine under the old system, and it certainly was not,” he said.